Next Article

Anupam Kher is set to direct 'Tanvi the Great'

'Tanvi the Great': Anupam Kher announces directorial on 69th birthday

By Aikantik Bag 10:51 am Mar 07, 202410:51 am

What's the story Actor-director Anupam Kher celebrated his 69th birthday by announcing his upcoming directorial project, Tanvi the Great. In a touching video, Kher sought blessings for the film from his mother, Dulari. Produced under Anupam Kher Studio, the movie is set to begin shooting on the auspicious day of Mahashivratri and promises a captivating musical tale of passion, courage, and innocence.

Details

More about the upcoming film

Kher disclosed that Tanvi the Great has been in the works for the past three years, showcasing his commitment and careful planning. While specifics about the plot and cast are still under wraps, the film's description as a musical story suggests a break from traditional narratives. Kher's upcoming acting ventures include Yash Raj Films'sVijay 69 and The Signature.

Twitter Post

Twitter Post