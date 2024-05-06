Next Article

'Fast XI' in the pipeline for 2026

Is 'Fast XI' coming in 2026? Director Louis Leterrier confirms

By Tanvi Gupta 02:00 am May 06, 202402:00 am

What's the story Are you all set for one last ride with the Fast & Furious family? The much-anticipated grand finale (Fast XI) is happening in 2026—quicker than we anticipated. This was confirmed by director Louis Leterrier during a recent panel at CCXP MX. He also revealed that production will commence early next year. "It's happening. It's happening very, very soon," stated Leterrier, hinting at an imminent start to filming.

Filming timeline

Leterrier's schedule: Horror film before 'Fast XI'

Leterrier—who steered Fast X to a remarkable $700M global box office success—shared his upcoming schedule, revealing that he will be shooting a horror film this summer before starting on Fast XI. "I'm able to shoot a little horror movie this summer. I'm finishing my horror movie on September 15, and I start Fast on September 16," he said. This timeline aligns with franchise veteran Tyrese Gibson's earlier hints about an early start to filming next year.

Milestone event

'Fast XI' marks 25 years of 'Fast & Furious' franchise

The release of Fast XI in 2026 will mark a quarter-century since the first film's debut in 2001, making it a milestone event. "It's filming early next year, and it's coming out in 2026, which will be exactly to the day, 25 years since the first one came out," Leterrier revealed. He also confirmed that the action will return to Los Angeles, mirroring the setting of the original Fast & Furious film.

Fan feedback

'Fast XI' to feature more car racing, reveals Gibson

In response to fan feedback, the writers of Fast XI plan to include more car racing scenes. Gibson noted that fans have expressed a desire to "ground the film and get back to more of the street racing and get away from being in outer space and all the other stuff." The storyline is expected to continue from where Fast X left off, with Jason Momoa reprising his role as antagonist Dante Reyes.

Casting details

Familiar faces to return in 'Fast XI'

The final installment is expected to feature many familiar faces. Previously, Gibson confirmed the return of Gal Gadot and Dwayne Johnson, reprising their roles as Gisele and Luke Hobbs respectively. Vin Diesel will also be back as Dom Toretto, alongside Gibson himself as Roman Pearce. Diesel hinted that the film will honor the memory of late actor Paul Walker's character Brian O'Connor one more time before concluding the series. However, an official confirmation about this plan is awaited.

About the Franchise

Refresher on 'Fast & Furious' franchise

Fast & Furious is one of the most revered action franchises globally concerning street racing, heists, espionage, and family. The journey kicked off in 2001, birthing a franchise that evolved into the seventh highest-grossing film series globally, collecting over $7B. The latest chapter, Fast X—released in 2023—followed the 2021 hit F9, marking the 10th main installment and 11th overall in this epic saga.