'Terminator 2' to 'Groundhog Day': Best IMDb-rated time-travel movies

By Namrata Ganguly 10:00 pm Jan 10, 202410:00 pm

With our carefully curated list, delve into the most acclaimed time-travel films that have left an indelible mark on audiences and critics alike. These mind-bending movies defy the constraints of temporal boundaries, captivating viewers with their innovative narratives and imaginative storytelling. Explore the highest-rated time travel Hollywood movies that have become timeless classics in the realm of science fiction and fantasy cinema.

'Terminator 2: Judgment Day' (1991)- 8.6/10

Set in a dystopian future, James Cameron's sci-fi masterpiece Terminator 2: Judgement Day follows Sarah Connor and her son John as they are targeted by advanced killing machines. It introduces the iconic T-800, played by Arnold Schwarzenegger, as a protector, challenging the relentless T-1000. In this installment, T-1000 is sent back in time to assassinate resistance leader John Connor when he was a kid.

'Back to the Future' (1985)- 8.5/10

Back to the Future catapults audiences into a time-traveling adventure where eccentric inventor Doc Brown turns a DeLorean into a time machine. Marty McFly (Michael J Fox) inadvertently transports to 1955 and encounters a younger version of his parents. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film expertly weaves humor, heart, and sci-fi elements, becoming a beloved classic that explores the consequences of altering the past.

'The Terminator' (1984)- 8.1/10

The Terminator introduces a gripping blend of sci-fi and action as a cyborg assassin, played by Schwarzenegger, is sent from a dystopian future to eliminate Connor. Directed by Cameron, this iconic film explores the implications of time travel, revealing a dark prophecy and the relentless pursuit of survival. With groundbreaking effects and a riveting narrative, it sets the stage for a legendary franchise.

'Groundhog Day' (1993)- 8/10

Groundhog Day is a timeless comedy that ingeniously incorporates a time loop concept. Starring Bill Murray as Phil Connors, a weatherman forced to relive the same day repeatedly, the film explores self-discovery, redemption, and the power of change. Directed by Harold Ramis, it transforms a seemingly mundane premise into a heartwarming and humorous exploration of time's impact on personal growth and relationships.

'12 Monkeys' (1995)- 8/10

12 Monkeys propels audiences into a dystopian future where a convict, played by Bruce Willis, is sent back in time to prevent a deadly virus that decimated humanity. Directed by Terry Gilliam, this mind-bending sci-fi thriller weaves a complex narrative, blending time-travel intricacies with a haunting exploration of fate, insanity, and the blurred lines between past, present, and future.