French doors, massive chandeliers, family treasures: Inside SRK's Delhi home
What's the story
Shah Rukh Khan is renowned both for his blockbusters and his fine taste in real estate.
While his Mumbai residence, Mannat (worth an estimated ₹200cr) attracts fans from all over India, SRK also has a stunning home in Delhi.
The house was refurbished by his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, a few years ago and was listed on Airbnb in 2020, when it was available for an overnight stay.
Let's dig deeper into this luxurious property.
Personal touch
Personal touches in the home
The couple has added their personal touch to the home by displaying photographs on a wall in the master bedroom, per ET Now.
These include their oldest son Aryan's first badminton racket, daughter Suhana's make-up brushes and butterfly collection, and youngest son AbRam's first birthday gift of a silver mirror and comb.
Another wall is adorned with handmade cards that SRK (59) and Gauri exchanged during their courtship days.
The villa is spread over 27,000 sq ft, per Business Today.
Interior design
Gauri's signature style is evident throughout the house
The couple's Delhi home is a peaceful sanctuary in the bustling city, featuring bold colors and abundant natural light.
Gauri's signature style is evident in the richly textured walls and sparkling, jaw-dropping chandeliers.
The house also boasts floor-to-ceiling French doors that lead to a sprawling green garden teeming with flowers, added the report.
The property is located in the prime location of Panchsheel Park, South Delhi, one of the city's most sophisticated and posh areas.
Gauri's experience
'All my firsts...': Gauri on the family's Delhi home
Speaking about the home, Gauri earlier told Vogue, "All my firsts are here. My first favourite art piece, the kids' special toys, so many art pieces we've collected over time. It's just... collectibles over the years."
"My Bombay and Delhi homes—what's similar about them is that both are extremely personal."
"My kids, my husband—they all have input in their spaces. I think they're all designers in my home. Everybody has their personal touch. That's what makes it very special."
Statement
Khan's attachment to Delhi and memories in Panchsheel
Khan earlier said in an interview, "People often tell me that I have become a Mumbaikar, but I don't know how to express, but Delhi can never go out of me because my parents are here and that is the biggest memory for me."
"My wife used to live in Panchsheel back then. So, for her, I have roamed around here a lot. I would be on a cycle most of the time...so I have been here a lot."
Khan's wealth
Take a look at Khan's sprawling wealth
Khan's estimated net worth in 2025 is a whopping $876.5 million (around ₹7,400 crore), an Esquire report recently stated.
The fortune puts Khan fourth on the global richest actors' list, ahead of Brad Pitt, George Clooney, Robert De Niro, and Jackie Chan, among others.
Additionally, some of Khan's other luxurious properties include an apartment in London's Park Lane area, a villa in Beverly Hills, and other properties in Alibaug and Dubai, per Jagran.
Actor's next
Khan will next be seen in 'King'
Khan was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, released in 2023.
His next project is King, which recently went on floors.
Directed by Siddharth Anand, it also stars Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Arshad Warsi, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Saurabh Shukla, and Abhay Verma.
It will mark Suhana's theatrical debut and is expected to release late next year.