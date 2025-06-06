What's the story

Shah Rukh Khan is renowned both for his blockbusters and his fine taste in real estate.

While his Mumbai residence, Mannat (worth an estimated ₹200cr) attracts fans from all over India, SRK also has a stunning home in Delhi.

The house was refurbished by his wife-interior designer Gauri Khan, a few years ago and was listed on Airbnb in 2020, when it was available for an overnight stay.

Let's dig deeper into this luxurious property.