In short Simplifying... In short Kejriwal, previously in custody for a money laundering investigation, was arrested by the CBI in a related case, despite being granted bail.

His lawyer argues this arrest violates legal procedures, specifically Section 41 of the CrPC, as the CBI did not provide a reason or specify the clause for the arrest.

The CBI accuses Kejriwal of manipulating liquor policy for personal gain, alleging he received illegal gratification to fund election expenses. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Kejriwal Kejriwal's lawyer argues before the Delhi HC

'Afterthought insurance arrest...': Kejriwal's lawyer questions CBI's action

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:50 pm Jul 17, 202401:50 pm

What's the story Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi on Wednesday, representing Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal, described the Delhi chief minister's arrest by the Central Bureau of Investigation as an "afterthought insurance arrest." Arguing before the Delhi High Court in support of Kejriwal's plea challenging his arrest and remand by the CBI in the Delhi excise policy case, Singhvi asserted that the agency lacks both material evidence and valid grounds for the arrest.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Kejriwal, who was in judicial custody in the money laundering investigation by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) linked to the now-scrapped excise policy, was arrested by the CBI in June in the same case. This came after a Delhi court granted the CM regular bail, which was later stayed by the Delhi High Court.

Legal dispute

Lawyer claims Kejriwal's arrest violates legal procedures

Singhvi argued that the CBI did not consider arresting Kejriwal until June 2024, after he had been granted bail in the ED case. "CBI has not thought me to interrogate till June. The scam allegedly took place in August 2022 and you are in June. Just 2 months short of August, you suddenly feel the need to arrest him?" Singhvi said in court.

Argument

Kejriwal's arrest violates Section 41 of CrPC

Singhvi also argued that Kejriwal's arrest violated Section 41 of the CrPC. To recall, Kejriwal was detained by the CBI inside a Delhi court after it permitted the agency to interrogate him. Singhvi contended that the CBI did not specify the clause under which Kejriwal was arrested, nor did they provide any reason for the arrest.

Allegations

CBI's accusations against Kejriwal in liquor policy case

Meanwhile, the CBI has accused Kejriwal of deliberately manipulating the liquor policy, causing windfall gains to wholesalers in exchange for "illegal gratification of ₹100 crore from the South Group" to fund the AAP's election expenses for the Goa polls. The agency alleges that Kejriwal was part of a conspiracy in the liquor scam and that all Delhi government decisions were taken under his direction.