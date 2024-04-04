Next Article

She was taken into the ED's custody following her arrest on March 15

Delhi court reserves order on Kavitha's interim bail plea

By Chanshimla Varah 05:29 pm Apr 04, 202405:29 pm

What's the story The Rouse Avenue Court in Delhi has reserved its order on the interim bail plea of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha. Kavitha was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a money laundering case linked to the now-scrapped Delhi excise policy. She was taken into the ED's custody following her arrest on March 15, and on the 26th, she was sent to jail until April 9. Kavitha had sought bail on the grounds that her son has exams.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The ED has accused Kavitha of being a key member of the "South Group," which allegedly bribed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with Rs. 100 crore in exchange for liquor licenses under the now-scrapped policy. The money was then allegedly used by the AAP to fund its election campaigns in Goa and Punjab. According to the ED, the "South Group" included Kavitha, Sarath Reddy (promoter of the Aurobindo Group), YSRCP MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy, his son Raghav Magunta, and others.

Allegations refuted

Kavitha insists the charges against her are politically driven

Kavitha, on her part, insists the charges against her are politically driven and vows to contest what she terms an "unjust and fabricated case." "There is nothing new. They (ED) are asking the same thing again and again. This is a political case. A fabricated case. My arrest is completely illegal," she told the media last week. Special CBI judge Kaveri Baweja will now pronounce the order on Monday.

Kailash Gehlot

ED questions Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot

As part of its ongoing investigation into the liquor policy case, the ED had also questioned Delhi minister Kailash Gahlot last week. Gahlot was allegedly part of the Group of Ministers (GoM), which approved the scrapped excise policy in 2021. His summons came only days after AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal was arrested by the investigative agency in the same case.