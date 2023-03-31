Lifestyle

Here's why you should try your hands at kickboxing

Written by Sneha Das Mar 31, 2023, 12:40 pm 2 min read

Kickboxing not only improves your physical health but also your mental health

One of the perfect full-body workouts to opt for, kickboxing helps you stay active and healthy while toning and strengthening every muscle. This form of martial art challenges the mind and body and helps you burn more calories. It also helps maintain your cardiovascular health and improves your confidence and self-esteem, thereby boosting your mental health. Here are five health benefits of kickboxing.

Helps in weight loss

This high-intensity and high-impact workout will have you in constant motion which will help you burn extra calories. It also helps speed up your metabolism. According to research, amateur and elite kickboxers usually have lower body fat percentages and more muscle mass. On average, men can burn up to 1,000 calories, while women can burn 500 to 800 calories per class of kickboxing .

Relieves stress and promotes better sleep

The constant movement involved in kickboxing makes you active and gives relief from stress and anxiety. Regular practice improves your brain health and boosts your personal well-being and confidence levels. Kicking and punching a heavy bag offers you the opportunity to unleash your anger safely. It also promotes better sleep which in turn improves your mood, energy levels, and ability to think.

Improves your balance and coordination

Kickboxing will improve your hand-eye coordination as you stand and move for both right-footed and left-footed attacks while changing directions to improve your position. According to a small study, people with multiple sclerosis who practiced kickboxing three days per week experienced improved coordination and balance. Kickboxing assists in improving both anticipatory and reactive balance and reduces the risk of falls or muscle weakness.

Improves your cardiovascular health

Kickboxing is great for your heart health and keeps cardiovascular ailments at bay. It elevates your heart rate and improves cardiovascular conditioning. This aerobic exercise also raises healthy cholesterol levels and lowers your blood pressure levels. According to a 2014 study, people who practiced kickboxing three days a week for one hour at a time experienced increased maximum oxygen uptake.

Improves muscle strength

Combining both cardio and strength training, kickboxing helps strengthen and tone the muscles in your legs, arms, glutes, back, and core all at once. Kickboxing also aids in building and strengthening skeletal muscles throughout your body. It also boosts your energy levels by increasing blood flow to various parts of your body. The overall muscle activation helps release hormones that increase levels of alertness.