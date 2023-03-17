Lifestyle

Got a new tattoo? Follow these aftercare tips

Take care of your new tattoo with these few tips

Maintaining a new tattoo can be difficult as you need to protect it from scarring and infections and prevent it from fading or drying out. Besides being a work of art, it is a medical procedure that requires a lot of aftercare by choosing the right skincare products and following the correct healing methods. Here are five ways to care for your new tattoo.

Cover it up on the first day

After your tattoo is done, your tattoo artist will clean the area properly and apply a thin layer of antibiotic ointment over it. Next, they will cover the area with a bandage or plastic wrap. Instead of removing it immediately, let it stay covered for at least two-three hours or as suggested by your tattoo artist. This covering prevents bacteria attack on your skin.

Next, remove the bandage and gently wash the tattoo

Wash your hands, apply warm water to the area, and gently remove the bandage. Then, wash the tattoo with lukewarm water and use a mild, hypoallergenic liquid antibacterial or antimicrobial soap to rub the area with your fingers. Do not use any loofah, sponge, or washcloth. This will help remove traces of blood, leaked ink, or plasma and prevent the risk of scabbing.

Let the tattoo dry and use an unscented moisturizing cream

After washing and cleaning the tattoo, let it air dry for some time. You can also use a dry paper towel to gently blot the area until it is dry. Then, apply a thin layer of unscented moisturizing cream as recommended by your tattoo artist on the area and pat it gently. However, avoid using petroleum-based products since they are too greasy and heavy.

Wash and moisturize the area daily until scabs are gone

It is important to keep your new tattoo clean and moisturized to prevent it from looking blurred or faded. Clean and wash your tattoo at least two-three times a day with lukewarm water and antibacterial soap until the scabs are gone and the area has healed completely. Moisturize the area daily but remember to apply only a thin layer to avoid clogging your pores.

Protect your tattoo from direct sunlight and do not scratch

You will notice your tattoo scab or flake slightly when it starts healing. Avoid picking or scratching at the scabs and let them dry out and fall off by themselves. Use a moisturizer to avoid any itchiness. Also, cover up your tattoo when you are heading out in the sun for at least three-four weeks. After it heals, always wear sunscreen.