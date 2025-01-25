What's the story

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by taking on leaders of both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In a first, the party has used an image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its poster, calling him "dishonest."

The poster also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and several Delhi BJP leaders.