AAP labels Rahul Gandhi as 'Dishonest' in poster war
What's the story
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has intensified its campaign for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections by taking on leaders of both the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
In a first, the party has used an image of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on its poster, calling him "dishonest."
The poster also features Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, and several Delhi BJP leaders.
Political retaliation
Gandhi's criticism of Kejriwal sparks poster war
The AAP's move comes after Gandhi recently criticized AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal's governance.
Speaking at a rally, Gandhi had claimed that Kejriwal couldn't match the achievements of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit.
He accused Kejriwal of adopting PM Modi's "strategy of propaganda and false promises" while ignoring issues such as pollution, corruption, and inflation.
Counterattack
BJP launches counter-campaign against AAP
Apart from Gandhi, the AAP poster also includes Congress leader Ajay Maken and Sheila Dikshit's son Sandeep Dikshit.
Meanwhile, the BJP has launched its own campaign against AAP with a social media poster calling them an "aapda" (disaster).
"On 5th February, people of Delhi will teach a lesson to AAP-da gang of big thugs full of goons and criminals!" the BJP's post reads.
Election overview
Delhi Assembly election: A triangular contest
The upcoming Delhi Assembly election on February 5 is expected to be a triangular contest between AAP, Congress, and BJP.
Despite being a part of the INDIA opposition bloc nationally, AAP and Congress are contesting separately in Delhi.
AAP leaders have dismissed Congress as "irrelevant" in Delhi politics and accused it of colluding with the BJP.
The party is framing this election as a choice between its "honest governance" and what it describes as failures by both national parties.