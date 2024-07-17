In short Simplifying... In short Jammu and Kashmir's DGP, Swain, is under scrutiny for potentially violating service rules with his political remarks.

Accusations of political bias against J&K DGP

Did J&K DGP violate rules of service with this statement?

What's the story In a bold move, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) RR Swain on Monday blamed regional politics in the valley for Pakistan's "successful" infiltration into Kashmiri civil society. He even claimed that "so-called mainstream political parties" sometimes directly cultivated heads of terror networks to help them win elections. These remarks quickly drew the attention of local leaders, including People's Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti, who said that the "current DGP is busy fixing things politically."

All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968

While it is easy to see Swain's comments as political fodder for parties opposed to individuals with roots in Jammu and Kashmir, what do the rules say when it comes to making a political stand? According to Rule 3(1) of the All India Services (Conduct) Rules 1968, "Every member of the Service shall at all times maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and shall do nothing which is unbecoming of a member of the Service."

Rules call for fairness, impartiality

Rule 3 also states that members shall "maintain integrity in public service" and "act with fairness and impartiality and not discriminate against anyone." Similarly, Rule 5 of the conduct rules of 1968 states, "No member of an All India service shall be a member of, or be otherwise associated with any political party...organization which takes part in politics, nor shall take part in, or subscribe in aid of, or assist in any other manner, any political movement or political activity."

Other parties join criticism against Swain's remarks

Other than the PDP, the National Conference (NC) and the People's Conference have also voiced strong objections to Swain's comments. NC Kashmir zone chief Nasir Sogami stated that such remarks insulted the sacrifices of their party workers and aided adversaries across the border. Senior Congress leader Ghulam Ahmad Mir labeled Swain's statement as irresponsible for a senior officer in his position, emphasizing the constructive role political parties played in recent elections by encouraging public participation.

Indian Army eliminated 3 foreign terrorists

The DGP's remark came shortly after the Indian Army eliminated three foreign terrorists attempting to infiltrate across the Line of Control (LoC) in the Keran Sector of the Kupwara District on Monday. In recent weeks, Jammu and Kashmir has experienced a surge in infiltration attempts and terrorist strikes. Terrorists have struck four locations in Kathua, Doda, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, killing 15 people, including nine pilgrims and six security officers, and injuring 46 others.