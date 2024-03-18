Next Article

The device will come with IP68 rating

Motorola Edge 50 Pro, with generative AI capabilities, launching soon

By Akash Pandey 07:52 pm Mar 18, 202407:52 pm

What's the story Motorola has formally announced the launch of its latest smartphone, the Edge 50 Pro, in the Indian market. The company's teaser provides a sneak peek into some of the phone's key features, design elements, and AI capabilities. The device will be available for purchase on Flipkart and at physical retail outlets. The phone's tagline, "Intelligence meets Art," suggests a harmonious blend of cutting-edge technology and aesthetic appeal.

Design and display

Edge 50 Pro will boast an impressive display

The Edge 50 Pro will offer a faux leather finish, and three Pantone-curated color options: black, purple, and white. It is set to debut with an unprecedented 144Hz, 6.7-inch 1.5K curved pOLED display that has been validated by Pantone. This display will promise peak brightness of up to 2,000-nits and support HDR10+, all under the protection of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. Motorola also announced that users can customize their device with Generative AI theming.

Cameras

It will have a 10MP telephoto camera

The Edge 50 Pro will have a robust camera setup featuring a 50MP primary, a 13MP ultra-wide with macro capabilities, and a tertiary 10MP telephoto lens boasting a hybrid zoom of up to 50x. The phone will also include advanced camera features like AI adaptive stabilization, autofocus tracking, an AI photo enhancement engine, and tilt mode functionality. Interestingly, Motorola touts this as the world's first Pantone-validated camera capable of capturing colors in their truest form.

Hardware

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip will be onboard

Based on earlier rumours, the Edge 50 Pro will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, mated with 12GB of RAM. It will pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. On the software front, the device will run Android 14 with MyUX skin on top. Motorola India has hinted at an April 3 event in New Delhi, where the company may also launch Edge 50 Fusion powered by Snapdragon 7 Gen 3.