By Akash Pandey 04:35 pm Apr 06, 2024

What's the story OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and ex-Apple design expert Jony Ive, have officially announced their collaboration on a unique artificial intelligence device. The duo is currently seeking to raise up to $1 billion in funding for their project. While the specifics of the device remain undisclosed, it has been confirmed that it will not resemble a smartphone. It could be more like Rabbit R1, which has now started shipping to the first batch of buyers.

Altman and Ive's start-up seeks VC funding

The unnamed start-up established by Altman and Ive is actively seeking funding from major venture capitalists. Among the potential investors are Thrive Capital—a former investor in OpenAI, and Emerson Collective—a venture capital firm founded by Laurene Powell Jobs. After ending all partnerships with Apple in 2022, Ive has been working with Altman on this new venture. The pair is also reportedly engaged in discussions with SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, about potential investment opportunities for their groundbreaking AI device project.

Speculations surrounding the new AI device

There is speculation that the new AI device may share features with the Humane AI pin, a screenless wearable device that Altman previously invested in. However, no official details about this aspect of the product have been released. It has been suggested that while users could interact with the device like a computer, it would be less dependent on displays.