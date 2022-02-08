Technology

Samsung's Tab S8 series revealed before launch: Check specifications here

Samsung's Tab S8 series revealed before launch: Check specifications here

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 08, 2022, 07:53 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be backed by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip (Photo credit: Evan Blass/Substack)

Samsung is ready to launch its Galaxy Tab S8 series of tablets on February 9 at the Galaxy Unpacked event. Now, just hours ahead of the official announcement, tipster Evan Blass has leaked a press release of the devices, detailing their specifications. The Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will feature a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and up to 16GB of RAM.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be Samsung's most advanced tablet line-up ever, packing top-tier hardware in a sleek, premium, and modern design.

The Tab S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will boast high refresh rate screens, faster charging, S Pen support, flagship performance, and several new software features.

They will help Samsung take on Apple and Lenovo which currently dominate the tablet segment.

Design and display The tablets will have a 120Hz display

The Tab S8 series will feature a conventional rectangular screen with slim bezels. The S8 will have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an 11.0-inch QHD+ (2560x1600 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate. The S8+ and S8 Ultra will get an in-display fingerprint sensor. They will sport 12.4-inch QHD+ (2800x1752 pixels) and 14.6-inch QHD+ (2960x1848 pixels) Super AMOLED displays with 120Hz refresh rate, respectively.

Information They will have a 13MP dual rear camera unit

The Tab S8 series will flaunt a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13MP main shooter and a 6MP ultra-wide lens. Up front, the S8 and S8+ will have a 12MP ultra-wide snapper. The S8 ultra will sport a 12MP standard and 12MP ultra-wide camera.

Internals They will boot Android 12

The Galaxy Tab S8 series will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of expandable storage. The tablets will boot Android 12, pack quad speakers, and come bundled with an S Pen. The S8, S8+, and S8 Ultra will house a 8,000mAh, 10,090mAh, and 11,200mAh battery, respectively, with 45W fast-charging support.

Information Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 series will be announced at the time of its launch. In India, the range is expected to start at around Rs. 60,000 for the vanilla Tab S8 model.