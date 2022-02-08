Technology

Moto Edge 30 Pro's India launch set for February 24

Moto Edge 30 Pro's India launch set for February 24

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 08, 2022, 04:11 pm 2 min read

Moto Edge 30 Pro will pack a 5,000mAh battery (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola is gearing up to launch a new Edge-branded flagship smartphone in India on February 24, an official teaser posted on Twitter has revealed. As per the reports, the upcoming handset is the Moto Edge 30 Pro. It is said to be a rebranded version of Moto Edge X30 that was announced in December 2021 as the world's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered smartphone.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be the company's latest flagship offering in India and will arrive as a successor to the Moto Edge 20 Pro.

Based on the leaked renders, it will have the same design, features, and hardware as the Moto Edge X30 except for sporting an in-display fingerprint sensor instead of a side-mounted fingerprint reader.

Design and display The phone will have a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ display

Moto Edge 30 Pro will feature a punch-hole design with rounded corners, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. At the rear, it will have a triple camera setup. It will sport a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, a 576Hz touch sampling rate, and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The phone will be offered in Blue and Gray colors.

Information It will sport a 50MP primary camera

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will sport a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 2MP depth lens. Up front, it will have a 60MP camera for selfies and video calls.

Internals It will be powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

The Moto Edge 30 Pro will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It will boot Android 12 with MyUI skin baked on top, and will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W fast-charging support. For connectivity, it should offer support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, and Wi-Fi 6.

Information Moto Edge 30 Pro: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Moto Edge 30 Pro in India will be announced at the time of its launch on February 24. For reference, in China, the Moto Edge X30 starts at CNY 3,199 (around Rs. 37,600).