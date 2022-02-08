Technology

India-specific Samsung S22 series tipped to get Snapdragon's flagship chipset

Written by Soutrik Banerjee Feb 08, 2022, 02:01 pm 2 min read

Samsung Galaxy S22 series will be announced on February 9 (Photo credit: WinFuture)

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India, Pricebaba has claimed citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The Galaxy S22 series will be launched globally on February 9 at 8:30pm IST and will include three models, namely, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.

Why does this story matter?

Samsung usually introduces its flagship smartphones in India with in-house Exynos processors while markets like the US get Snapdragon-powered models.

This strategy made the company's premium line-up at a disadvantage since the flagship Exynos chips are usually weaker in some respects when compared to Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon SoC.

Hence, if the report turns out to be true, this would be huge for Samsung fans.

Design and display The Galaxy S22 series will offer 120Hz AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will flaunt a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will sport a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. They will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness.

Cameras The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary camera

The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The duo will have a 10MP selfie camera. The S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto shooters. Up front, it shall have a 40MP snapper.

Internals The handsets will boot Android 12

In India, the S22 series is rumored to be fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 and S22+ will house 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.

information Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability

The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen on February 9. However, going by the specifications, the range may start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.