India-specific Samsung S22 series tipped to get Snapdragon's flagship chipset
Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S22 series of flagship smartphones will be powered by Qualcomm's top-tier Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor in India, Pricebaba has claimed citing tipster Ishan Agarwal. The Galaxy S22 series will be launched globally on February 9 at 8:30pm IST and will include three models, namely, the Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 Ultra.
Why does this story matter?
- Samsung usually introduces its flagship smartphones in India with in-house Exynos processors while markets like the US get Snapdragon-powered models.
- This strategy made the company's premium line-up at a disadvantage since the flagship Exynos chips are usually weaker in some respects when compared to Qualcomm's premium Snapdragon SoC.
- Hence, if the report turns out to be true, this would be huge for Samsung fans.
The Galaxy S22 series will offer 120Hz AMOLED display
The Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will flaunt a punch-hole design, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The S22 and S22+ will sport a 6.1-inch and 6.55-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED screen, respectively, whereas the S22 Ultra will have a 6.8-inch QHD+ AMOLED display. They will offer a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support, and up to 1,750-nits of peak brightness.
The Galaxy S22 Ultra will sport a 108MP primary camera
The Galaxy S22 and S22+ will be equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, a 12MP ultra-wide snapper, and a 10MP telephoto shooter. The duo will have a 10MP selfie camera. The S22 Ultra will flaunt a 108MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide sensor, and two 10MP telephoto shooters. Up front, it shall have a 40MP snapper.
The handsets will boot Android 12
In India, the S22 series is rumored to be fueled by Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The S22 and S22+ will house 4,000mAh and 4,500mAh batteries, respectively, with 25W fast-charging support, whereas the S22 Ultra will pack a 5,000mAh battery with 45W fast-charging. They will boot Android 12-based One UI 4.0.
Samsung Galaxy S22 series: Pricing and availability
The official pricing and availability details of the Samsung Galaxy S22 line-up will be announced at the time of launch, which will happen on February 9. However, going by the specifications, the range may start at around Rs. 60,000 in India.