Customizing Android: How to set or clear default apps
Android users enjoy the flexibility of customizing their devices by setting and clearing default apps. This feature enables them to replace stock apps like music players or browsers with preferred alternatives. For instance, they can change the default Phone, Message, and Wallet app (tap and pay method), or even the digital assistant. Notably, Samsung users also have the option to replace Bixby with Google Gemini as their primary digital assistant.
Setting default apps: 1st method
There are several ways to set default apps on an Android phone. One method prompts users to select a default app when opening a file or link without specifying one. For example, opening a PDF file on a Samsung phone may display options such as Samsung Notes, OneDrive, or Google Drive. Users can then select their preferred app and tap 'Just Once' or 'Always.' If 'Always' is selected, the system will remember this choice for similar files in the future.
Next option is to navigate through Settings
Another way to set default apps is through the Settings menu on an Android phone. Users can navigate to 'Apps,' then 'Default apps,' and select their preferred app from the following menu. For instance, they can select 'Caller ID & spam app,' tap the radio button beside 'Phone,' and then select 'Opening links.' There's also an option to turn on the 'Instant apps' toggle which allows links to be opened in apps even if they are not installed.
Customizing Samsung's One UI Android skin
For Samsung users who use the One UI Android skin on Galaxy smartphones, there are specific steps to change default apps. They can go to Settings, scroll down to Apps and select 'Choose Default apps.' From there they can select an app type they want to change and pick their preferred one from the following menu. This feature provides a tailored user experience for Galaxy owners.
How to clear default apps?
Clearing an app's default settings on an Android phone is a straightforward process. Users can long tap an app, open the app info menu, select 'Open by default,' and then tap 'Clear default preferences.' For Samsung phones, users can long tap an app, go to the info menu, select 'Set as default', and tap 'Clear.' This feature allows users to easily modify their device's settings as per their preferences.