The Xiaomi 14 Ultra is one of the most eagerly awaited smartphones of 2024

Xiaomi 14 Ultra set to launch in India: Report

By Akash Pandey 09:39 pm Feb 24, 202409:39 pm

What's the story Xiaomi has recently launched its top-tier flagship smartphone, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, in China. The device is now set to make its debut in India shortly, according to GSMChina. Leaked software details confirm the phone's impending arrival in the Indian and global markets. Packed with remarkable features, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra has created quite a stir due to its powerful hardware and partnership with LEICA for its camera system.

Launch timeline

Decoding the code for India debut

As per the report, specific lines of code within the leaked data have been found, pointing to Xiaomi 14 Ultra's India release. The codes "ro.boot.hwc=GL," "ro.boot.hwc=IN," and "ro.boot.hwc=CN" represent the global, Indian, and Chinese markets, respectively. The inclusion of "ro.boot.hwc=IN" confirms that the smartphone will be available in India, alongside the global and Chinese markets. The launch is expected in the coming months.

Phone's highlights

Key features of Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor for seamless performance, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra also features an enhanced camera setup, which experts predict will rank among the world's best by 2025. Sporting a 6.73-inch 2K OLED display and 50MP quad cameras, this smartphone aims to revolutionize users' photography experience. As Xiaomi gears up to introduce its top-tier flagship in India, tech aficionados and smartphone fans can look forward to a groundbreaking device.

