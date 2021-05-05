IPL: CSK batting coach Michael Hussey tests positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings batting coach Michael Hussey has become the latest member in the IPL 2021 bio-bubble to test positive for COVID-19.

As per reports, he has "borderline" symptoms, and will stay in isolation for ten days at the team hotel in Delhi.

Notably, Hussey is the first member of the overseas contingent to test positive this season.

Hussey will join the Australian contingent after completing quarantine

Hussey's test came out positive on Tuesday, but the franchise conducted another test to confirm the results.

The 45-year-old won't be able to join the rest of the Australians when they relocate to either the Maldives or Sri Lanka in the coming days.

Notably, the Australian contingent could have to wait longer to return home in the wake of travel ban from India.

'Hussey is in good spirits'

Todd Greenberg, the Chief Executive Officer of the Australian Cricketers' Association admitted that Hussey has shown mild symptoms, and is in "good spirits".

"We've spoken to Mike today. He is in good spirits. His symptoms are relatively mild. He is in a stint of isolation in his hotel room, he has good support systems around him," said Greenberg.

CSK went in isolation after two members tested positive

Hussey is the third person from the Super Kings contingent to test COVID-19 positive after bowling coach L Balaji and a bus cleaner.

It has been learned that Hussey was Balaji's partner on the team bus.

On Monday, the entire Super Kings contingent went into a week-long isolation, in accordance with the Indian Premier League medical guidelines.

CSK will arrange for Hussey's travel

Hussey is presently in Delhi's ITC Maurya hotel along with Balaji. The duo can leave the hotel only after completing the quarantine protocols. CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan said that the franchise will arrange for Hussey's travel once he is out of the quarantine.

IPL 2021 postponed due to rising number of COVID-19 cases

On Monday, KKR's Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier tested positive for COVID-19, which forced their match against Royal Challengers Bangalore to be rescheduled.

A day later, the bio-bubbles of two other franchises were breached as Wriddhiman Saha (SRH) and Amit Mishra (DC) tested positive.

Considering the spate of positive cases across the league, the BCCI decided to postpone the 2021 IPL indefinitely.