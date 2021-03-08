La Liga, Real hold Atletico in Madrid derby: Records broken

It ended all square in the Madrid derby as Real held Atletico 1-1. Karim Benzema smashed the important equalizer for Real Madrid in the 88th minute. Earlier, Luis Suarez had given Atletico Madrid the lead after just 15 minutes. Atletico have a three-point lead over second-placed Barca, having a game in hand. Here are the details. Kieran Trippier marked his return from a 10-week ban for betting by finding Marcos Llorente with a clever pass from defence. The latter slid the ball to Suarez, who beat Thibaut Courtois with a well-placed shot. Real were denied a penalty for handball before the break, as Courtois made several saves after half-time. Benzema, who tested Jan Oblak, found the net finally. Zinedine Zidane is the second Real Madrid manager to avoid defeat in his first four away derbies against Atletico Madrid in La Liga history (W1 D3), after Luis Molowny in 1986 (W3 D1). Lucas Vazquez started 17 games in La Liga 2020-21 (20 games in total), his joint-best tally in a season for Real Madrid in the competition. As per Opta, Karim Benzema has become the non-Spanish player with the most La Liga appearances for Real Madrid (371), surpassing Roberto Carlos (370). The veteran forward scored his 13th La Liga goal of the season and 18 in all competitions. He now has 267 goals for Real in 542 matches. The Frenchman has extended his La Liga goals tally to 182. As per Opta, no other player has made more assists (8, level with Iago Aspas) and more assists from open play (7, level with Aspas) than Atletico's Marcos Llorente in La Liga this season.