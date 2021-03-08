Home / News / Sports News / La Liga, Real hold Atletico in Madrid derby: Records broken
Sports

La Liga, Real hold Atletico in Madrid derby: Records broken

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Mar 08, 2021, 01:20 pm
La Liga, Real hold Atletico in Madrid derby: Records broken

It ended all square in the Madrid derby as Real held Atletico 1-1.

Karim Benzema smashed the important equalizer for Real Madrid in the 88th minute.

Earlier, Luis Suarez had given Atletico Madrid the lead after just 15 minutes.

Atletico have a three-point lead over second-placed Barca, having a game in hand.

Here are the details.

In this article
A close encounter between the two sides Important feats for Zidane and Vazquez Benzema surpasses Roberto Carlos' tally with this league record Llorente goes level with Aspas with this record

Madrid derby

A close encounter between the two sides

Kieran Trippier marked his return from a 10-week ban for betting by finding Marcos Llorente with a clever pass from defence.

The latter slid the ball to Suarez, who beat Thibaut Courtois with a well-placed shot.

Real were denied a penalty for handball before the break, as Courtois made several saves after half-time.

Benzema, who tested Jan Oblak, found the net finally.

Duo

Important feats for Zidane and Vazquez

Zinedine Zidane is the second Real Madrid manager to avoid defeat in his first four away derbies against Atletico Madrid in La Liga history (W1 D3), after Luis Molowny in 1986 (W3 D1).

Lucas Vazquez started 17 games in La Liga 2020-21 (20 games in total), his joint-best tally in a season for Real Madrid in the competition.

Benzema

Benzema surpasses Roberto Carlos' tally with this league record

As per Opta, Karim Benzema has become the non-Spanish player with the most La Liga appearances for Real Madrid (371), surpassing Roberto Carlos (370).

The veteran forward scored his 13th La Liga goal of the season and 18 in all competitions.

He now has 267 goals for Real in 542 matches.

The Frenchman has extended his La Liga goals tally to 182.

Information

Llorente goes level with Aspas with this record

As per Opta, no other player has made more assists (8, level with Iago Aspas) and more assists from open play (7, level with Aspas) than Atletico's Marcos Llorente in La Liga this season.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Premier League, Liverpool lose sixth straight home game: Records broken
Latest News
Reddit hires former Snap executive Drew Vollero as first CFO
Business
This is how Ola's electric scooter will look like
Auto
Anushka Sharma, daughter's beautiful picture surfaces, courtesy father Virat Kohli
Entertainment
Rajya Sabha adjourned after Congress demands discussion on fuel prices
India
Kareena Kapoor Khan shares first glimpse of her second son
Entertainment
Latest Sports News
WI beat SL in 3rd T20I, win series: Records broken
Sports
Bale, Kane help Spurs defeat Crystal Palace 4-1: Records broken
Sports
SA Women outclass India Women in 1st ODI: Records broken
Sports
La Liga, Barcelona defeat Osasuna 2-0: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021 set to begin on April 9: Details here
Sports
Trending Topics