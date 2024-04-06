Next Article

Tata Harrier and Safari have the highest discounts

Tata Motors announces April discounts on select models in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 01:01 pm Apr 06, 202401:01 pm

What's the story Tata Motors, in an effort to attract more customers and clear out last year's inventory, has announced significant discounts on most of its cars this April. The discounts apply to both MY23 and MY24 vehicles. However, the company's top-selling model, the Punch, is excluded from this offer. The popular Nexon SUV is only eligible for exchange or scrappage discounts, with no direct consumer benefits available.

For the MY24 vehicles, Tata Motors is offering discounts on the Altroz, Tiago, Nexon, and Tigor models. The highest savings are available on the Tata Tiago's XT(O), XT, and XZ+ trims. On the other hand, Nexon offers a modest exchange/scrappage bonus of ₹15,000. The Altroz model comes with a total discount of ₹35,000 for both petrol (manual) and diesel variants.

The CNG and DCA versions of the Altroz are also subject to discounts, with a total saving of ₹20,000. This includes a consumer bonus of ₹10,000 and an exchange/scrappage discount of ₹10,000. Meanwhile, MY23 vehicles are offered even higher discounts as part of Tata Motors' old stock clearance initiative. The Altroz DCA and CNG variants for MY23 receive a consumer discount of ₹25,000.

Tata Motors' flagship SUVs, the Harrier and Safari pre-facelift cars, are included in the discount drive with a significant ₹75,000 discount. Non-ADAS versions of these models receive a scrappage/exchange discount of ₹25,000, while ADAS versions are eligible for exchange/scrappage discounts of ₹50,000. The updated versions of the Harrier and Safari come with a similar ₹50,000 cashback, plus an additional ₹20,000 for the exchange/scrappage benefit.