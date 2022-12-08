Business

Sensex climbs 160 points, Nifty settles above 18,600 mark

Sensex climbs 160 points, Nifty settles above 18,600 mark

Written by Athik Saleh Dec 08, 2022, 03:55 pm 2 min read

Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.62% to close at 8,976.05 points

The stock market closed in the green on Thursday with the Sensex settling at 62,570.68 points and Nifty ending flat at 18,609.35 points. The midcap indices showed positive signals with the Nifty Midcap 50 gaining 56.05 points, or 0.62%, to close at 8,976.05 points. Here are more details on the markets' performance on Thursday.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The top performing sectors of the market were NIFTY PSU BANK, NIFTY PVT BANK, and NIFTY BANK, gaining 3.67%, 1.16%, and 1.14%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Axis Bank, IndusInd Bank, and Larsen, adding 2.82%, 2.46%, and 2.31%, respectively. Sun Pharma, Divis Labs, and Power Grid Corp were trading among the top stock losers on Thursday, shedding 3.73%, 1.57%, and 1.52%, respectively.

INR goes up by 0.05% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) gained against the US dollar, rising Rs. 0.05% to 82.43 in forex trade on Thursday. The gold and silver futures prices closed on a flat note with the former settling at Rs. 54,022 and the latter at Rs. 66,372. The crude oil futures ended flat at $73.29 per barrel.

Take a peek at the global markets

In Asia, both Hang Seng Index and Nikkei witnessed a surge today. While the former rose 3.38% to 19,450.23 points, the latter gained 0.4% to 27,574.43 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 56.34 points, or 0.51%, to 10,958.55 points.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is selling at $16,814.23, down 0.10% from yesterday. Ethereum is up 0.08% and is selling at $1,231.28. Tether, BNB, and Cardano are listed at $1.00 (flat), $284.64 (0.20% up), and $0.3105 (0.03% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.09615, which is 0.02% higher than yesterday.

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai remain the same

The fuel prices remained unchanged on Thursday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter and petrol costing Rs. 96.76 per liter in Delhi. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.