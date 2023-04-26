Business

UK's competition watchdog stops Microsoft from buying Activision

In a massive blow to Microsoft, UK's competition watchdog, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), has blocked its $69 billion deal to acquire Activision Blizzard. The CMA prevented the deal over concerns that it would alter the cloud gaming market, it said in a press release. Microsoft failed to reassure CMA that it would not. Activision and Microsoft may appeal this decision.

CMA blocked the deal