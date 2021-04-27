Once again, WhatsApp is reminding users about privacy policy deadline

Written by Chandraveer Mathur Mail Last updated on Apr 27, 2021, 08:57 pm

Despite facing severe global backlash for its unilateral privacy policy change, Facebook-owned instant messaging service WhatsApp decided it's a good idea to remind users of the policy change and the fast-approaching implementation deadline.

Renowned WhatsApp change-tracking website WABetaInfo reported that Android and iOS users who haven't yet accepted the updated terms are being reminded once again via an in-app alert.

Misinterpretation?

WhatsApp's initial attempt to explain changes didn't have intended effect

WhatsApp's previous attempt at explaining the changes to users went awry because the widespread interpretation was that WhatsApp will share user data with Facebook if one accepts the updated terms.

Following this fiasco, WhatsApp made desperate attempts to retain users who flocked to rival platforms such as Signal and Telegram.

However, it maintained that the new policy will come into effect on May 15.

Details

Prompt stresses that only conversations with businesses would be affected

For those who didn't immediately quit WhatsApp and deferred accepting the privacy policy changes, WhatsApp's latest prompt (pictured) explains that the company cannot read personal conversations as they are end-to-end encrypted.

It said that the policy change would make it easier to chat with businesses and that even after accepting the changes, chatting with business accounts remains optional.

Facebook’s benefit?

Facebook uses shared business chats to deliver better-targeted cross-platform ads

Business accounts will have access to cloud providers (including Facebook) so they can manage and store WhatsApp conversations. In turn, Facebook would reportedly use data from the shared chats to improve the accuracy of targeted advertisements it delivers on platforms besides WhatsApp.

An alert (pictured) will be displayed whenever you begin a chat with a business account that uses Facebook's cloud services, WABetaInfo claimed.

Do or die

You must accept revised terms to continue using WhatsApp

In a nutshell, you must accept the updated terms in order to continue using WhatsApp messenger, but on the bright side, you aren't yet being forced to interact with business accounts that share your chats with Facebook.

However, WhatsApp and its parent haven't provided convincing answers about its data handling practices to authorities including the Indian government's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY).

Pending petitions

Indian Supreme Court, MeitY remain unconvinced by WhatsApp's boilerplate answers

MeitY asked the messaging service to reconsider its approach to information privacy, freedom to choose, and data security.

WhatsApp's response to MeitY merely parroted its policy clarifications circulating on Twitter at the time.

MeitY also questioned why the EU's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) mandated a policy different from India's. Presently, several petitions are pending before the Supreme Court and the Delhi High Court.

Breach of trust

Recent Facebook breaches, WhatsApp loopholes could further worsen public opinion

Since the policy change was announced, WhatsApp's parent Facebook suffered two colossal breaches of confidential user data.

Separately, a glaring loophole was discovered in WhatsApp's security system that allows anyone to permanently disable WhatsApp accounts.

Despite the decision to defer the policy implementation, we believe these recent developments could be detrimental to people's opinion of the WhatsApp brand and its data handling practices.