5 drama films that define Martin Scorsese's brilliance

If anyone has perfected the art of cinematic storytelling, it's Martin Scorsese . The legendary filmmaker has been directing some of the most memorable films for decades now, and most of them have left an indelible mark on the genre of drama. Scorsese's movies are often the ones that speak to the human soul, exploring themes of identity, morality, and human nature. Here, we take a look at five iconic drama movies by Scorsese.

Drive 1 'Taxi Driver' - A psychological exploration Released in 1976, Taxi Driver is one of Scorsese's finest works. The film revolves around Travis Bickle, a mentally unstable Vietnam War veteran who becomes a taxi driver in New York City. The movie depicts themes of isolation and urban decay through Bickle's descent into madness. Its gritty depiction of city life and Robert De Niro's riveting performance have made it an American classic.

Drive 2 'Raging Bull' - A biographical masterpiece Released in 1980, Raging Bull is based on the life of boxer Jake LaMotta. The movie highlights LaMotta's rise to fame and his downfall due to the same violent temper and jealousy. Famous for intense performances and realistic boxing scenes, Raging Bull earned critical acclaim and several awards. It is an indispensable part of Scorsese's filmography for its raw depiction of human flaws.

Drive 3 Scorsese's energetic return in 'The Wolf of Wall Street' Scorsese directed The Wolf of Wall Street with an energy that defied his age, delivering one of his most electric films. He brought to life the chaotic world of stockbroker Jordan Belfort with sharp storytelling and bold direction. Scorsese's handling of the film's wild tone and relentless pace makes it a standout in his career. It's a film that grabs attention from start to finish—and one that's hard to forget.

Drive 4 'The Age of Innocence' - A period drama gem Breaking away from his recurring themes, Scorsese directed The Age of Innocence in 1993-a period drama set in late nineteenth-century New York society. Based on Edith Wharton's novel, it revolves around an engaged man falling for another woman, in the face of society's pressures. The film is memorable for its painstaking detail in recreating the era's social norms, while tackling themes like love versus duty.