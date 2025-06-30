Dhanush's 'Kuberaa' is slow but steady; crosses ₹80cr after Day-10 

The crime drama Kuberaa, featuring Dhanush , Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Rashmika Mandanna , has crossed the ₹80cr mark at the Indian box office. The film raked in over ₹4.5cr on its 10th day (Sunday). Despite facing competition from other releases like Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par , Kuberaa has maintained a steady pace since its release on June 20 across five languages—Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, and Tamil.

Box office performance 'Kuberaa' earned ₹69cr in its 1st week According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned ₹69cr in its first week. The second Friday saw a slight dip with ₹2.5cr, but the film quickly bounced back on Saturday with ₹4.2cr and followed it up with ₹4.5cr on Sunday. This brings the total domestic collection of the film to around ₹80.2cr. The Telugu version has been instrumental in this success, recording an overall occupancy of 45.94% on Sunday alone!

Competition 'Sitaare Zameen Par' competes with 'Kuberaa' in Hindi belt In the Hindi-speaking belt, Kuberaa faces stiff competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, which was also released on June 20. The latter has reportedly earned ₹122.65cr in 10 days. Despite this, Kuberaa's earnings saw a significant jump of 68% on Saturday (Day 9), helping it near the ₹80cr mark. This pace then continued on Sunday, taking its total earnings over the ₹80cr mark.