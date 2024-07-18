In short Simplifying... In short Rakhi Sawant humorously expressed her disappointment over not being invited to Anant Ambani's wedding.

Rakhi Sawant disappointed over wedding snub

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:04 pm Jul 18, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Rakhi Sawant, a well-known figure in the entertainment industry, recently expressed her disappointment over not being invited to Anant Ambani's grand wedding. The high-profile event, attended by numerous celebrities and famous personalities, did not include Sawant. In a video clip posted on social media, she humorously questioned her absence, stating, "I'll give you 2 crore. Tell me where Rakhi Sawant was at Anant Ambani's wedding."

Unusual claim

Sawant's humorous interpretation of her role at Ambani's wedding

In the same video, Sawant further elaborated on her imagined role at the wedding. She claimed to have been dressed in white and acted as a horse during the event. "Anant Ambani did not sit on me directly, meaning he sat in a way that I was crushed," she stated. This unusual claim was part of her humorous response to being left out of the guest list for Anant Ambani's wedding.

Weight jibe

Sawant poked fun at Ambani's weight in video

Sawant used the video to also mock Ambani's weight. As part of her 'white horse' narrative, she claimed that she felt crushed when Ambani sat on her. The actor repeatedly made fun of his weight throughout the video, using it as a humorous angle to express her disappointment over not being invited to the wedding. Sawant also expressed her regret over missing the opportunity to dance with Bollywood stars Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan at the wedding.