List of confirmed Indian OTT sequels to look forward to

Written by Shreya Mukherjee Mail Last updated on Jun 20, 2021, 10:43 pm

There's a lot of awesome digital content coming our way!

With the emergence of multiple digital platforms, we have found ourselves great diversity of OTT content. And what could be more satisfying than getting franchises made out of your favorite shows? Be it The Family Man 3, Special Ops 1.5, Little Things 4, or Aarya Season 2, many acclaimed shows have been green-lit for follow-ups, and here's a list to keep up with 'em!

Action

'The Family Man 3' to definitely focus on coronavirus

Manoj Bajpayee-led action thriller The Family Man had been a roaring success. Building upon that, makers Raj and DK came up with the second season recently. While the debut season dealt with Kashmir, the second season was about the Eelam Tamils. Although Raj said they were yet to write the sequel, he confirmed the COVID-19 situation will be "surely" discussed in the upcoming season.

Backstory

'Special Ops 1.5' to narrate Himmat Singh's story

In the first season of Hotstar's Special Ops, we were impressed with Kay Kay Menon's R&AW agent Himmat Singh as he leads a highly-trained team through a prolonged man-hunt. Now, director Neeraj Pandey is planning a special spinoff, Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story, which is dedicated to Singh's backstory. A full-fledged second season, slated to release in 2022, is also in the works!

Matters of Heart

'Little Things 4': Kavu-Momo to return with their relatable story

The story of Dhruv (Dhruv Sehgal) and Kavya (Mithila Palkar) in Little Things isn't just a love story, it's about staying in love and continuing to love despite all odds. Earlier this year, Netflix, which acquired the show, announced that the quirky, relatable couple was coming back. We can't wait to see what's in store for the internet's favorite pair in Little Things 4.

Protector

'Aarya 2': Sushmita Sen is coming back as Aarya soon

One thing's for sure, Bollywood could never utilize Sushmita Sen to her maximum potential. Hence by debuting digitally in Disney+ Hotstar show Aarya last year, the actress had fans, including the writer, bowled. And luckily, we are getting the second installment of this multiple-award-winning show. In February, Sen had announced she has started filming for the second season of the crime-thriller drama! Yay!