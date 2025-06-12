What's the story

A life-sized Labubu doll has reportedly been sold for a whopping 1.08 million yuan (over $1,50,000) at a Beijing auction, setting a new record for the "blind box" toy.

The sale was part of an event hosted by Yongle International Auction, which is dedicated to showcasing modern art and jewelry.

This was the first auction exclusively dedicated to Labubu dolls, which have taken the world by storm over the past year.