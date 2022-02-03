Lifestyle

What is a casserole? (and 5 recipes you must try)

Written by Sneha Das Feb 03, 2022, 03:53 pm 3 min read

A casserole recipe is the perfect dish to serve for dinner or lunch.

If you are planning to host a birthday party or a fun dinner get-together, you must try a creamy and lip-smacking casserole. The word casserole means stewpan in French and is a highly versatile food. Casseroles can be made using different ingredients and sauces which are then baked to perfection. Here are five casserole recipes you can try.

What is a casserole dish?

A casserole dish is a deep glass bowl or pan that can be used for cooking various baked dishes containing a wide variety of ingredients. It's a one-pot meal that dates back to the time when people used to share their meals in communal pots.

#1 Sweet potato au gratin

This casserole recipe made with sweet potatoes is sweet, creamy, and cheesy and serves as the perfect comfort dish. Place two sliced sweet potatoes in a greased baking dish. Beat one egg in a bowl and mix it with cream, salt, pepper, and nutmeg. Pour the mixture over the potatoes and sprinkle parmesan cheese. Bake for 40-45 minutes, sprinkle some fresh thyme and enjoy.

#2 Broccoli bake

This broccoli bake dish is the perfect casserole recipe to serve at your dinner parties. It's healthy as well as super tasty. Place some fresh broccoli in a casserole dish, then pour some cream cheese on top. Tear small pieces from a bread slice and top the dish with it. Add some olive oil and bake for 25-35 minutes. Garnish with some coriander. Enjoy!

#3 Zucchini frittata

A frittata is basically a flat omelet that is popular in Italy. This zucchini frittata recipe is delicate, creamy, and is packed with the goodness of eggs and fresh zucchini. Whisk eggs and salt together. Sautee some zucchini and onion in a greased skillet. Pour in the eggs and cook for five-six minutes. Then sprinkle shredded cheese, bake for four-five minutes and serve hot.

#4 Sweet onion pie

This creamy pie dish is loaded with sweet onions and is extremely easy to make. Cook some sweet onions in a skillet for 30 minutes. Then, use heavy-duty foil to line the crust and bake for six minutes. Remove the foil and grill. Spread the onions on the crust. Pour a mixture of eggs, milk, salt, and pepper over onions. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

#5 Sausage egg bake

This easy sausage egg bake recipe is extremely delicious and will instantly fix your mood. It's also perfect for breakfast and will keep you full for a longer time. Cook sausages and stir in condensed cream of potato soup. Whisk eggs, pepper, milk, and stir in the sausage mix. Transfer everything to a greased baking dish. Sprinkle cheese and bake for 40-45 minutes. Enjoy!