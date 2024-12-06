'Indiscipline': BSP expels leader over son marrying SP leader's daughter
Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expelled senior party leader Surendra Sagar from the party after the latter arranged his son's marriage to the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Tribhuvan Dutt. The party said Sagar was expelled for "anti-party activities" and "indiscipline," according to an India Today report. Sagar, a prominent figure in the Bareilly division of BSP, has served as Rampur's district president five times and held a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.
Sagar's expulsion linked to family ties with SP leader
The wedding had gained more attention after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Dutt's residence. Apart from Sagar, Rampur district president Pramod Sagar was also removed from his post. Sagar has denied indulging in any form of indiscipline. He said, "I have not engaged in any indiscipline. My only action was to marry my son, Ankur, to the daughter of SP MLA Tribhuvan Dutt."
Sagar refutes allegations of indiscipline
The incident comes close on the heels of Mayawati's similar action in November when she sacked three leaders for attending a wedding associated with an SP leader. These three officials had attended the wedding of Munkad Ali's son. Ali, a senior BSP coordinator, is related to SP leader Qadir Rana, who contested the Mirapur by-polls on an SP ticket. The expelled leaders were Prashant Gautam, in charge of the Meerut division; Mahavir Singh Pradhan, district chief; and Dinesh Kazipur.