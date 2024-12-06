Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has expelled leader Pramod Sagar for his son's marriage to a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader's daughter, citing 'indiscipline'.

This follows a similar incident in November when BSP chief Mayawati dismissed three leaders for attending a wedding linked to an SP leader.

Sagar, however, denies any wrongdoing, stating his only action was arranging his son's marriage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sagar was a senior BSP leader in UP

'Indiscipline': BSP expels leader over son marrying SP leader's daughter

By Chanshimla Varah 07:03 pm Dec 06, 202407:03 pm

What's the story Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati has expelled senior party leader Surendra Sagar from the party after the latter arranged his son's marriage to the daughter of Samajwadi Party (SP) MLA Tribhuvan Dutt. The party said Sagar was expelled for "anti-party activities" and "indiscipline," according to an India Today report. Sagar, a prominent figure in the Bareilly division of BSP, has served as Rampur's district president five times and held a position equivalent to that of a cabinet minister.

Political fallout

Sagar's expulsion linked to family ties with SP leader

The wedding had gained more attention after SP chief Akhilesh Yadav visited Dutt's residence. Apart from Sagar, Rampur district president Pramod Sagar was also removed from his post. Sagar has denied indulging in any form of indiscipline. He said, "I have not engaged in any indiscipline. My only action was to marry my son, Ankur, to the daughter of SP MLA Tribhuvan Dutt."

Denial

Sagar refutes allegations of indiscipline

The incident comes close on the heels of Mayawati's similar action in November when she sacked three leaders for attending a wedding associated with an SP leader. These three officials had attended the wedding of Munkad Ali's son. Ali, a senior BSP coordinator, is related to SP leader Qadir Rana, who contested the Mirapur by-polls on an SP ticket. The expelled leaders were Prashant Gautam, in charge of the Meerut division; Mahavir Singh Pradhan, district chief; and Dinesh Kazipur.