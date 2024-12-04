Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a ban on outsiders' entry, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi, along with five Congress MPs, plan to visit Sambhal, a district in turmoil following violent protests over a disputed religious site.

The unrest, which included gunfire and arson, began during a court-ordered survey of a mosque claimed to have once been a temple.

Forensic findings revealed empty cartridges marked "made in Pakistan" and "made in USA," escalating the seriousness of the situation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Sambhal authorites have restricted outsiders from entering the until December 10

Rahul, Priyanka plan Sambhal visit despite ban on outsiders' entry

By Snehil Singh 10:31 am Dec 04, 202410:31 am

What's the story Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are expected to visit Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, on Wednesday. The planned visit comes after violence in the area claimed five lives during a survey of Shahi Jama Masjid recently. However, the district administration has restricted the entry of outsiders till December 10 in view of the sensitive situation.

Entry prevention

District administration attempts to block Gandhi's entry

On Tuesday, Sambhal District Magistrate Rajendra Pensiya asked officials of neighboring districts to keep Rahul out. Letters were written to police commissioners and superintendents of Gautam Buddha Nagar, Ghaziabad, Amroha, and Bulandshahr. Prohibitory orders were issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. Barricades have been constructed in several points, and vehicle checks have begun along the Delhi-Sambhal highway. Massive traffic backups were reported on Delhi-Meerut Expressway, especially at the Ghazipur border, which connects Delhi and Noida.

Unrest details

Violence and forensic findings in Sambhal

The violence in Sambhal erupted on November 24 during a court-mandated survey of the mosque, which was claimed to have been originally a temple. The protests allegedly included gunfire, stone-pelting, and arson by members of the minority community. A forensic team discovered six empty cartridges marked "made in Pakistan" and one "made in USA" from the site. Superintendent of Police Krishan Kumar Vishnoi termed these findings "very serious."

Political response

Political reactions and security measures in Sambhal

"Some shells buried in the ground have been recovered. 'POF', ie, Pakistan Ordnance Factory, is written on one shell, and 'FN Star' is written on another shell," the officer said. "'Made in USA' is also written on another cartridge recovered from the site," he added. Along with the Gandhis, five Congress MPs from Uttar Pradesh are scheduled to visit Sambhal.