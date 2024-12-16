Summarize Simplifying... In short Chhagan Bhujbal, a senior leader of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), has been dropped from the cabinet, causing shock among party members.

The move is seen as part of a larger plan by Ajit Pawar to replace senior leaders with fresh faces and possibly introduce a 2.5-year ministerial term.

Despite some internal opposition, the new government formation is complete with NCP securing nine ministerial berths. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Reportedly, Pawar was not pleased with the performance of Bhujbal and others

NCP drops Chhagan Bhujbal from cabinet; hints at 2.5-year terms

By Snehil Singh 11:06 am Dec 16, 202411:06 am

What's the story In a shocking political development, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has dropped veteran leader Chhagan Bhujbal from the Maharashtra cabinet. Along with Bhujbal, other senior NCP leaders, including Dilip Walse Patil, Dharamrao Baba Atram, Anil Patil, and Sanjay Bansode, were also dropped. Earlier under Shinde, these leaders held portfolios like cooperation, relief and rehabilitation, food and drug administration, and sports.

Leadership reaction

Bhujbal's removal surprises senior NCP leaders

The removal of Bhujbal has shocked senior NCP leaders, as he had stood for Other Backward Classes (OBCs) during the Maratha quota stir. A senior NCP member said, "It was wrong to drop Bhujbal from the cabinet when he had stood against Maratha leader Manoj Jarange." However, Pawar reportedly feels it is time for senior leaders over 70 to be replaced by new faces. He has also hinted at introducing a two-and-a-half-year ministerial term instead of the usual five.

Internal dissent

Opposition and reluctance among NCP leaders

The unnamed NCP member added, "We agree with Ajit Pawar, but this was not the proper time for it. He should have waited for a brief period, at least till Jarange's importance subsides." According to reports, there was significant opposition to Bhujbal's induction from newly elected legislators from Nashik district, spearheaded by Manikrao Kokate from Sinnar.

Road ahead

Dusk of the veterans

Further, Walse Patil had reportedly told Pawar that he was reluctant to join the cabinet due to health issues. Present at the swearing-in ceremony on Saturday, Patil may be offered a gubernatorial role as part of an understanding between the NCP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The formation of the Mahayuti 2.0 government stood complete with the NCP getting nine of the 43 berths in the ministerial council. The BJP got 19 berths, while the Shiv Sena got 11.