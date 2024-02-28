Next Article

It will be up for grabs from March 19

OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition goes official in India

By Dwaipayan Roy 07:46 pm Feb 28, 2024

What's the story OnePlus has introduced the 12R Genshin Impact Edition in India. It sports an Electro Etching engraving and a design inspired by the character Keqing's Electro element. This special edition phone offers a tailored user interface and deep integration for Genshin Impact enthusiasts, transforming each aspect of the mobile experience. Starting March 19, the phone will be available on Amazon, OnePlus's official website, and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

Features

Special UI and Keqing's iconic voice

The OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition features a unique UI based on Keqing's Electro element, showcasing vibrant violet icons. Keqing's original voice actor lends her iconic voice to the phone, adding a sense of strength and courage to every interaction. Customized ringtones, message notifications, and alarms, from the world of Tevyat are also included.

Specs

Custom gift box and Trinity Engine performance

This phone arrives in a custom Liyue-style gift box, packed with exclusive collectibles such as a "Lightning Stiletto" SIM Ejector, and a Keqing-themed custom phone case. The device is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, coupled with 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, and 256GB UFS of 3.1 storage. The OnePlus Trinity Engine is optimized for Genshin Impact's gaming performance, ensuring high frame rates, exceptional graphics quality, and quick load times.

Cost

Pricing, availability, and launch offers

Priced at Rs. 49,999 for the 16GB/256GB version, the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition gets an instant bank discount of Rs. 1,000 with OneCard. An exchange bonus of up to Rs. 4,000, no-cost EMI options for up to nine months, and Bajaj Finance schemes are also available. OnePlus Easy Upgrades provides an assured 35% value at the end of 24 months, for customers purchasing this phone.