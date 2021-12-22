Technology OPPO Find N v/s Samsung Fold3: Which one is better?

OPPO Find N v/s Samsung Fold3: Which one is better?

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 22, 2021, 12:00 am

Comparison between OPPO Find N and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

OPPO had introduced the Find N foldable smartphone in China last week. It comes with a 'Flexion Hinge,' a 7.1-inch foldable display, Snapdragon 888 chipset, and costs CNY 7,699 (roughly Rs. 91,000). The device is worth comparing with its rival, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3, which went official in August this year. Let's find out which one is a better model.

Context Why does this story matter?

OPPO Find N is the tech brand's first foldable smartphone and has already received fame in the Chinese market as it got sold out within seconds during the first online sale. In comparison, the Galaxy Z Fold3 has a similar design, premium hardware, and has received a good response from buyers despite its astronomical price-tag.

Design The Fold3 boasts IPX8 water resistance

OPPO Find N Samsung Galaxy Z Fold3

Both the Find N and Fold3 feature an inward folding design with a side-mounted fingerprint reader. The former has a punch-hole on the outer as well as the inner screen while the latter has it just on the cover display. Inside, the Fold3 has a full-screen look achieved by adopting an in-screen selfie camera. It also boasts IPX8 water resistance and stylus support.

Dimensions OPPO Find N is compact and handy

OPPO Find N weighs 275 grams and sports a 5.49-inch AMOLED cover display along with a 120Hz, 7.1-inch QHD+ (1792x1920 pixels) foldable AMOLED screen. In comparison, Samsung's Fold3 tips the scales at 271 grams and has a 6.2-inch AMOLED cover display and a 120Hz, 7.6-inch QHD+ (1768x2208 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED main screen. Both the devices have Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection.

Cameras OPPO Find N has a 50MP triple rear camera setup

OPPO Find N sports a 50MP main shooter, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 13MP telephoto lens on the outside. There is a 32MP selfie snapper on the outside as well as inside. The Fold3 houses a 12MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 12MP telephoto camera. For selfies, there is a 10MP snapper on the cover and a 4MP in-display camera.

Internals Both the devices are backed by Snapdragon 888 processor

OPPO Find N and Samsung Fold3 draw power from a Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. The former packs a 4,500mAh battery with 33W wired, 15W wireless, and 10W reverse charging support. The latter houses a 4,400mAh battery with 25W wired and 11W wireless charging support. Both the devices run on Android 11.

Our verdict Which one is better?

OPPO Find N is priced at CNY 7,699 (around Rs. 91,000) and CNY 8,999 (approximately Rs. 1.07 lakh) for the 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB models, respectively. Meanwhile, the Fold3 costs CNY 14,999 (roughly Rs. 1.78 lakh) for the 12GB/512GB variant. The Find N gets our vote for its competitive price-tag, compact form-factor, better cameras, and a bigger battery with faster charging support.