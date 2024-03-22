Next Article

C5 Aircross is currently the flagship model for Citroen in India

Stellantis announces safety enhancements for Citroen C3 range in India

By Pradnesh Naik 01:13 pm Mar 22, 202401:13 pm

What's the story Stellantis, the parent company of Citroen, has disclosed its strategy to incorporate more safety features into its C3 product line in India. This decision comes on the heels of a Global NCAP crash test where its affordable electric SUV, the eC3, scored a zero-star safety rating. The firm has confirmed that these upgrades will be implemented during the latter half of 2024.

New

Safety profile to be bolstered by new features

The forthcoming safety features will comprise six airbags as standard across all models. This is a significant enhancement, set to boost the overall profile of Citroen cars. Moreover, ISOFIX child seat mounts and reminders for rear seatbelts will be integrated into all vehicles. These specific additions aim to heighten passenger safety and improve the crash test rating of the entire Citroen range, with an emphasis on safeguarding children during such events.

List

Indian lineup to benefit from these enhancements

Citroen currently retails four models in India, the C3, eC3, C3 Aircross, and C5 Aircross. All of these vehicles stand to gain from the proposed safety enhancements. However, it's crucial to acknowledge that these upgrades might lead to a slight price hike on our shores. Despite potential cost implications for customers, the company remains dedicated to elevating its safety standards.