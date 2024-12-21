Summarize Simplifying... In short The upcoming 'Superman' movie, directed by Gunn, portrays the superhero as a symbol of hope and kindness, rather than just physical power.

The trailer reveals a vulnerable Superman, emphasizing his dual life as a Metropolis citizen and a hero, despite facing negative reactions.

Director James Gunn explains why Kal-El is bleeding

'Superman' trailer: How Man of Steel is bleeding

By Shreya Mukherjee 02:10 am Dec 21, 202402:10 am

What's the story The first official trailer for the upcoming DC Universe (DCU) movie, Superman, was dropped recently. The trailer opens with David Corenswet's Superman crash-landing on the ground, wounded and bleeding. This surprising portrayal of a vulnerable Superman has piqued fans' curiosity. At the Superman trailer press event's Q&A session, director James Gunn revealed why Corenswet's hero is shown badly wounded in this opening scene.

Director's insight

Gunn's interpretation of Superman's vulnerability

Gunn explained the wounded Superman represents America. "We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country," he said. He went on to explain how he believes in human goodness and how this movie represents that. "This movie is about that. It's about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the louder voices," he added.

Director's approach

Gunn's focus on Superman's kindness over physical power

In an exclusive interview with Variety, Gunn said he was glad to be exploring Superman's down-to-earth kindness instead of his physical power. "I'm excited for people to get to see the essence of what we're doing... We all felt like we were doing something good, both in terms of quality and in terms of actually something that's not a fascistic power fantasy," he said.

Character portrayal

Corenswet's Superman: A symbol of hope and duty

The trailer for Gunn's Superman depicts the titular hero as both a near-invincible superhero and a vulnerable person. It emphasizes Superman's duality as a normal Metropolis citizen and the hero who saves the city. The trailer also depicts negative reactions from those he saves, but he continues to serve his duty honorably without resentment. This is what sets him apart from other superheroes like Nathan Fillion's Guy Gardner, Mister Terrific, Hawkgirl, Metamorpho, and The Authority's The Engineer.

Narrative setup

Trailer's opening scene sets tone for Superman's story

The opening scene of the trailer, where Superman is found lying in the snow calling Krypto for help, sets up some really interesting aspects for the upcoming movie. It hints that despite his immense powers, Superman isn't invulnerable. This portrayal not only piques audience curiosity about who or what could have defeated him but also encourages them to root for and sympathize with the hero. Also, did this shot remind you of Dragon Ball's Yamcha Death Pose?