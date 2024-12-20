'Superman' trailer: Did you catch 'Dragon Ball's Yamcha Death Pose
The first teaser trailer for the upcoming Superman live-action feature, directed by James Gunn and starring David Corenswet, has triggered a meme fest online. All thanks to a scene that seems to pay homage to an iconic moment from the anime series Dragon Ball. The trailer begins with Superman crashing into an icy landscape, leaving behind a crater and himself curled up in pain. The image instantly reminded fans of Yamcha's infamous "death pose" from Dragon Ball.
Yamcha Death Pose and its significance in anime culture
Yamcha, the Dragon Ball character by Akira Toriyama, is famous for getting beaten up, time and again. One such time, he was left in a fetal position, a scene that became an infamous joke among anime fans. The "death pose" has become so popular that it is now a common Google search query for the character's multiple deaths. Yamcha's "death pose" has become a pop culture staple, with many Japanese anime projects referencing it.
Gunn's connection to anime and potential 'Dragon Ball' reference
Gunn, the new head of DC Studios, is known for his love for anime. He has previously gushed over Toei's Tokusatsu hit Kamen Rider online. Although there's no official word from Gunn about the possible Dragon Ball reference in the Superman trailer, fans think it was deliberately added to signify Superman's temporary defeat. This is similar to a Know Your Meme post that compared Yamcha's weakness to powerful characters like Goku in terms of their resilience despite repeated defeats.
'Dragon Ball's influence extends beyond anime industry
The impact of Dragon Ball, especially Yamcha's "death pose," goes beyond the anime industry. It has been used in American cartoons and other media formats as a funny nod to someone trying the impossible or the absurd. This far-reaching cultural impact highlights the timelessness of Toriyama's creation. Fans can hope to see if more such nods will be added when Superman hits theaters on July 11, 2025.