Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' sees major drop; earns ₹25.9cr on Day-4
What's the story
The mythological drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on its first Monday. The film earned ₹2.5 crore (net) on its first Monday, June 30, according to Sacnilk, a trade website. This figure is nearly 64% lower than the ₹6.9 crore it made on Sunday, June 29. Its total collection stands at ₹25.9 crore after four days of release.
Critical response
'Kannappa' needs to pick up pace
Kannappa has received mixed reviews from critics. While the performances have been praised, the execution of the film has been panned. The film needs to maintain stability in its performance to be declared a hit at the box office. Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, Kannappa is a mythological drama centered on a devotee of Lord Shiva. Manchu plays the lead role in this grand drama.
Star power
Manchu appealed to fans not to watch pirated versions
Kannappa also features Prabhas in a powerful cameo, while Akshay Kumar has a special appearance. The film is produced by Collection King Mohan Babu. Despite the initial box office success, Kannappa has faced piracy issues, with Manchu appealing to fans on social media to avoid illegal viewing. He revealed that over 30,000 piracy links had been taken down already.