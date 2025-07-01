'Kannappa' box office collection

Vishnu Manchu's 'Kannappa' sees major drop; earns ₹25.9cr on Day-4

By Shreya Mukherjee 10:18 am Jul 01, 202510:18 am

What's the story

The mythological drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu and Prabhas, has seen a significant drop in its box office collection on its first Monday. The film earned ₹2.5 crore (net) on its first Monday, June 30, according to Sacnilk, a trade website. This figure is nearly 64% lower than the ₹6.9 crore it made on Sunday, June 29. Its total collection stands at ₹25.9 crore after four days of release.