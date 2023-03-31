Lifestyle

Your guide to summer fashion trends 2023

Written by Sneha Das Mar 31, 2023, 05:36 am 2 min read

These summer fashion trends will make you stand out this season

Summer season is here and the sunny weather and high energy give you all the reasons to dress up and head out in style. In recent runway shows, designers have expressed their love for slips, sheer dresses, cut-outs, tank tops, and asymmetric hems while keeping comfort in mind. Here are a few top summer fashion trends that will make it huge this year.

Tank tops

One of the must-buy pieces of clothing on your summer shopping list, tank tops are cool and stylish and will make you feel comfortable at the same time. Sported by top celebrities like Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, and Naomie Harris, tank tops are versatile and can be either paired with high-waisted, wide-leg trousers or a denim skirt. You can also layer them.

Slip dresses

Slip dresses are the perfect summer outfits since they are mostly made of thin, flowing fabric and feature an open neckline with strappy sleeves. These dresses are stylish and chic and can be worn all year round, be it for weddings, brunches, or date nights. You can invest in an intricate lacey slip dress and pair it up with stilettos and diamond danglers.

Asymmetric hems

One of the most trendy styles in 2023 is dresses or skirts featuring asymmetrical hems as these are not over-the-top but add an extra amount of interest visually. Asymmetric hems on skirts and dresses give an illusion of longer legs and look super-flattering. You can go for a dress with an asymmetrical hem and pair it up with a solid-colored shrug.

Cut-out dresses

The cut-out trend is making waves in the fashion industry with top brands like Valentino, A.W.A.K.E, and Andreadamo using larger proportioned cut-outs in their designs. Celebrities like Priyanka Chopra, Kim Kardashian, and Dua Lipa among others have been seen sporting the trend. From a dramatic waist cut-out to a keyhole in the front of a shirt, this controversial style is here to stay.

Sheer tops and dresses

Provoking a daring and bold look, sheer tops and dresses made of sultry mesh fabrics are having their moment right now in the fashion circle. Many designer brands like Chanel, Nensi Dojaka, and Valentino are using this trend in their pieces styled with playful ruffles. Despite being tricky to wear, these dresses or tops give an edgy and sophisticated style to your overall look.