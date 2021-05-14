Home / News / Science News / Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets new update with 'stability improvements'
Science

Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets new update with 'stability improvements'

Written by
Surbhi Shah
Last updated on May 14, 2021, 11:50 pm
Samsung Galaxy S21 series gets new update with 'stability improvements'
Samsung Galaxy S21 series receives second May 2021 software update

Earlier this month, Samsung had rolled out its May 2021 update for the Galaxy S21 series in India. Now, a week later, the company is releasing another update for the flagship smartphones. As per the changelog, the firmware improves the "overall stability of functions." However, reports suggest that the new update might include fixes for the vulnerabilities that were found in Qualcomm's 5G modems.

In this article
Information

Everything to know about the update

The new software for the Samsung Galaxy S21 series carries version number G99xBXXU3AUE1 and has a download size of around 200MB. To manually check for the update, you can go to Settings >Software update.

Design and display

The Galaxy S21 line-up has an AMOLED display

The Samsung Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra feature a punch-hole design with slim bezels, an IP68-rated body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The vanilla S21 and S21+ models have a 6.2-inch and 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen, respectively, with a 120Hz refresh rate. The top-of-the-line S21 Ultra offers a 120Hz, 6.8-inch QHD+ (1440x3200 pixels) AMOLED display along with S Pen support.

Cameras

S21 Ultra boasts of a 108MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ sport a 12MP primary sensor, a 64MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide camera. For selfies, they have a 10MP snapper. The S21 Ultra packs a quad camera module comprising a 108MP main sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 10MP telephoto shooter, and a 10MP periscope lens. Up front, it has a 40MP shooter.

Internals

They run on One UI 3.1 based on Android 11

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is backed by an Exynos 2100/Snapdragon 888 processor, paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. Under the hood, the S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra pack a 4,000mAh, 4,800mAh, and 5,000mAh battery respectively, with 25W fast-charging and 15W wireless charging support. The trio boots Android 11-based One UI 3.1 and supports the latest connectivity options.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
Redmi Note 8 (2021) in the works; key specifications leaked

Latest News

BS6 Kawasaki Ninja 300 reaches dealerships; deliveries to commence soon

Auto

Sputnik Light may be India's first single-dose COVID-19 vaccine: Report

India

Rohit Sharma 2.0 gears up for the ultimate challenge

Sports

SA, Australia and Pakistan to tour West Indies in 2021

Sports

Serie A: Decoding the rivalry between Juventus and Inter Milan

Sports

Latest Science News

This Wi-Fi vulnerability can compromise every single internet-connected device

Science

#DealOfTheDay: iPhone 12 Pro available with benefits worth Rs. 9,000

Science

Realme 8 5G's most affordable variant launched at Rs. 14,000

Science

Google Pixel 6, 6 Pro's renders reveal radical design change

Science

NewsBytes Briefing: Tesla doesn't like Bitcoin anymore, and more

Science
Trending Topics