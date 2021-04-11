IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH

One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, big-hitting West Indian star Andre Russell will be aiming to make his presence felt for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020-21 season.
KKR open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and Russell will want to start well.
We decode how the champion performer has fared against SRH.
In the death overs (16-20), he has scored 841 runs at 27.13.
Information
How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?
In IPL 2020, KKR finished fifth and missed out on a playoffs berth due to an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7). Meanwhile, SRH too claimed 14 points (W7 L7) but had a better NRR as compared to KKR.