Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH
Sports

IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH

Written by
Rajdeep Saha
Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 01:29 pm
IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH

One of the cleanest strikers of the ball, big-hitting West Indian star Andre Russell will be aiming to make his presence felt for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020-21 season.

KKR open their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday and Russell will want to start well.

We decode how the champion performer has fared against SRH.

In this article
Andre Russell's IPL numbers and his performance against SRH Russell versus top SRH bowlers Russell's numbers across powerplay, middle and death overs How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?

Stats

Andre Russell's IPL numbers and his performance against SRH

In 74 matches, Russell has racked up 1,517 runs at an average of 29.74.

The prolific all-rounder has hit eight fifties, besides having a strike rate of 182.33.

He has smashed 105 fours and 129 sixes.

Against SRH, Russell hasn't fired much.

He has scored 111 runs from nine games at a strike rate of 152.05, including 9 sixes and 7 fours.

Numbers

Russell versus top SRH bowlers

Russell has managed to score 10 runs off 11 balls by Rashid Khan, while the Afghan spinner has dismissed him once.

However, he has fared slightly better against Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Russell has managed to score 35 runs off 13 balls by Bhuvi, while the latter has dismissed him once.

Impact

Russell's numbers across powerplay, middle and death overs

Russell has managed to score 23 runs at an average of 23.00 in the powerplay overs (1-6).

He has a strike rate of 230.00.

In the middle overs (7-15), the hard-hitting batsman has racked up 653 runs at an average of 36.28.

He has a strike rate of 155.85.

In the death overs (16-20), he has scored 841 runs at 27.13.

Information

How did these two sides perform in IPL 2020?

In IPL 2020, KKR finished fifth and missed out on a playoffs berth due to an inferior NRR. They collected 14 points (W7 L7). Meanwhile, SRH too claimed 14 points (W7 L7) but had a better NRR as compared to KKR.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC
Latest News
SpaceX won't 'catch' rocket components anymore, will go fishing instead
Science
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA misbehaves with doctor after patient's death
India
IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC
Sports
IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Sports
Forces opened fire in Cooch Behar to save lives: EC
Politics
Latest Sports News
El Clasico, Real beat Barcelona in La Liga: Records broken
Sports
IPL: A look at performance of David Warner against KKR
Sports
Leeds United stun Manchester City in Premier League: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, DC beat CSK at the Wankhede: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's side post 188/7
Sports
Trending Topics