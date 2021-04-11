Home / News / Sports News / IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC
Sports

IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC

Written by
Parth Dhall
Last updated on Apr 11, 2021, 12:52 pm
IPL 2021: Dhoni fined for CSK's slow over-rate against DC

In a blow to Chennai Super Kings, skipper MS Dhoni has been fined Rs. 12 lakh for his side's slow-over rate in their IPL opener against Delhi Capitals.

The Super Kings had a disappointing outing as they suffered a one-sided defeat at the Wankhede Stadium.

They failed to defend 189 as Delhi won by seven wickets.

Here are the further details.

In this article
Here is what an official IPL release stated Dhoni could face temporary suspension with more over-rate offences The new rule pertaining to over-rate IPL 2021: CSK's quest for a comeback continues

Release

Here is what an official IPL release stated

An official release pertaining to the same read, "MS Dhoni has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their VIVO IPL 2021 match against DC at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 10. As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr Dhoni was fined Rs. 12 lakh."

Information

Dhoni could face temporary suspension with more over-rate offences

This was the first such offence by Chennai Super Kings in the 2021 season. Hence, captain Dhoni was handed a fine. However, a couple of more over-rate offences can see him getting suspended for a match or two.

Rule

The new rule pertaining to over-rate

As per IPL's updated playing conditions, every team gets a space of 90 minutes to complete the 20 overs in an innings.

Until the last season, the over-rate clock stopped at the start of the 20th over.

Now, the 20 overs must be wrapped up within 85 minutes, excluding the strategic time-outs.

Notably, the break between two innings can't go past 20 minutes.

CSK

IPL 2021: CSK's quest for a comeback continues

CSK managed 188/7 in 20 overs after DC elected to field.

Suresh Raina (54) led the way for CSK, with Sam Curran excelling at the death.

Although the total looked challenging, DC openers Prithvi Shaw (72) and Shikhar Dhawan (85) made the run-chase one-sided.

DC claimed a seven-wicket victory in 18.4 overs.

The Yellow Army will next face Punjab Kings on April 16.

Share this timeline
Next News Article
IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Latest News
SpaceX won't 'catch' rocket components anymore, will go fishing instead
Science
IPL 2021: Decoding the performance of Andre Russell against SRH
Sports
Madhya Pradesh: Congress MLA misbehaves with doctor after patient's death
India
IPL 2021: Statistical preview of Rajasthan Royals vs Punjab Kings
Sports
Forces opened fire in Cooch Behar to save lives: EC
Politics
Latest Sports News
El Clasico, Real beat Barcelona in La Liga: Records broken
Sports
IPL: A look at performance of David Warner against KKR
Sports
Leeds United stun Manchester City in Premier League: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, DC beat CSK at the Wankhede: Records broken
Sports
IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: MS Dhoni's side post 188/7
Sports
Trending Topics