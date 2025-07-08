Did Harry, Meghan fire their entire communications team amid cutbacks?

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have reportedly laid off their communications team as part of their cost-cutting measures. The couple has already let go of six employees in June, including two in-house representatives. Since stepping down as working royals in 2020, they have reportedly lost or laid off a total of 25 staff members, reported Page Six.

Financial strain Couple's $100 million Netflix deal is also expiring this year A royal source said, "It's the same old story - they cycle through staff as quickly as normal people cycle through toilet paper. Milk lasts longer than their employees." The couple's reported $100 million Netflix deal is also expiring this year. They have had success with shows like Harry & Meghan and With Love, Meghan but documentaries Heart of Invictus and Polo have received less attention. The OTT giant is likely to re-sign a much less lucrative deal this time.

Costly lifestyle Their annual expenses add up to around $5 million The couple's lifestyle comes with a hefty price tag, including an annual security bill of around $2 million. They also spent $14.65 million on their US home, which is now worth around $27 million. They have to pay a yearly property tax of $2,88,000 and cover the salaries of their communications staff, personal office employees at the Archewell Foundation, production team members, and estate workers in Montecito, California.

Staffing changes Maines remains the couple's chief communications officer The couple recently lost Kyle Boulia, their Los Angeles-based deputy press secretary, and Charlie Gipson, their European communications director. They also let go of Deesha Tank, Archewell's director of communications, and Lianne Cashin, the former head of operations at Archewell. Markle's social manager and a personal assistant have also left. Despite these changes, Meredith Maines remains their chief communications officer. Separately, the 43-year-old hired a former Bill Gates employee, Sarah Fosmo, as her first chief of staff in May.