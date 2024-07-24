In short Simplifying... In short Elon Musk has denied donating $45M to Donald Trump, instead revealing plans to contribute to America PAC, a group staffed by former aides to Governor Ron DeSantis.

The PAC, which promotes principles Musk believes made America great, has received support from tech industry figures like Palantir co-founder Joe Lonsdale and the Winklevoss twins, who are known for their involvement in cryptocurrency. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Musk has become a Trump supporter in recent months

Elon Musk makes U-turn, denies $45M donation to Donald Trump

By Dwaipayan Roy 02:00 pm Jul 24, 202402:00 pm

What's the story Elon Musk has refuted reports suggesting he will donate $45 million a month to a Super Political Action Committee (PAC), aimed at supporting Donald Trump's presidential re-election. During an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk clarified, "I am not donating $45m a month to Trump," labeling the claim as "simply not true." He acknowledged the creation of a PAC, named America PAC, but emphasized that his donations would be significantly less.

Clarification

Musk provides further details on America PAC donations

Musk used X to provide additional details about his donations. He stated, "I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the Pac are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom." He also mentioned that while Republicans largely align with these values, they are not the only ones. However, Musk did not reveal the exact amount he intends to donate to America PAC.

Staffing

America PAC staffed by former aides to DeSantis

According to a report by The New York Times, the America PAC is staffed by former aides from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign. Generra Peck, who managed DeSantis's campaign, and Phil Cox, former head of the Republican Governors Association, are expected to lend credibility to the PAC within the Republican establishment. Musk stated on Peterson's show that the purpose of America PAC is "to promote the principles that made America great in the first place."

Support

Tech industry figures express support for America PAC

Several figures from the tech industry, including Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of software company Palantir with Peter Thiel, have expressed support for America PAC. Thiel is a notable political donor to Trump's Vice President pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance. The Winklevoss twins, recognized for their involvement in cryptocurrency, have also reportedly contributed to the PAC. They lauded Trump in June as being "pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, pro-business."