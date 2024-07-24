Elon Musk makes U-turn, denies $45M donation to Donald Trump
Elon Musk has refuted reports suggesting he will donate $45 million a month to a Super Political Action Committee (PAC), aimed at supporting Donald Trump's presidential re-election. During an interview with Jordan Peterson, Musk clarified, "I am not donating $45m a month to Trump," labeling the claim as "simply not true." He acknowledged the creation of a PAC, named America PAC, but emphasized that his donations would be significantly less.
Musk provides further details on America PAC donations
Musk used X to provide additional details about his donations. He stated, "I am making some donations to America PAC, but at a much lower level and the key values of the Pac are supporting a meritocracy & individual freedom." He also mentioned that while Republicans largely align with these values, they are not the only ones. However, Musk did not reveal the exact amount he intends to donate to America PAC.
America PAC staffed by former aides to DeSantis
According to a report by The New York Times, the America PAC is staffed by former aides from Florida Governor Ron DeSantis's presidential campaign. Generra Peck, who managed DeSantis's campaign, and Phil Cox, former head of the Republican Governors Association, are expected to lend credibility to the PAC within the Republican establishment. Musk stated on Peterson's show that the purpose of America PAC is "to promote the principles that made America great in the first place."
Tech industry figures express support for America PAC
Several figures from the tech industry, including Joe Lonsdale, co-founder of software company Palantir with Peter Thiel, have expressed support for America PAC. Thiel is a notable political donor to Trump's Vice President pick, Ohio Senator JD Vance. The Winklevoss twins, recognized for their involvement in cryptocurrency, have also reportedly contributed to the PAC. They lauded Trump in June as being "pro-Bitcoin, pro-crypto, pro-business."