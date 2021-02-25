Home / News / Business News / Flipkart mulls deployment of over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030
Flipkart mulls deployment of over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030

Dwaipayan Roy
Flipkart mulls deployment of over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030

Flipkart has announced that its city logistics fleet will comprise over 25,000 electric vehicles (EVs) by 2030. They shall be designed and assembled in India.

The company will also aid in setting up charging infrastructure around offices and delivery hubs to fast-track EV adoption.

The e-commerce giant currently uses EVs for deliveries in multiple locations, like Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Pune.

These EVs will be used for making deliveries

Flipkart has joined hands with several EV manufacturers. They include Mahindra Electric for the Treo electric three-wheeler, Hero Electric for its NYX series, and Piaggio for the Ape E'Xtra. These vehicles will be deployed for the e-commerce giant's delivery fleet across the nation.

'Electrification of logistics fleet key to our sustainability goals'

"Electrification of logistics fleet is a key part of Flipkart's larger sustainability goal and in line with our commitment to Climate Group's EV100 initiative," said Amitesh Jha, Senior Vice President, Flipkart.

"In this journey of making our logistics fleet completely electric by 2030, we will collaborate and work with leading local players to procure and deploy Electric Vehicles while supporting the required infrastructure growth."

The company will install charging infrastructure nearby supply chain facilities

Flipkart will undertake a slew of measures to promote EV adoption. They include installation of charging infrastructure nearby its 1,400 supply chain facilities, placing requirements in service contracts, conducting awareness programs, and encouraging delivery executives to use EVs.

Amazon is also strengthening its EV delivery fleet

Separately, Amazon and Mahindra Electric have joined hands to add more electric EVs to the e-commerce giant's delivery fleet in India. To recall, last year, the company said that around 10,000 EVs would be inducted into its fleet by 2025.

The company currently uses Mahindra's Treo Zor three-wheeler range for deliveries in seven cities: Ahmedabad, Bhopal, New Delhi, Indore, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Lucknow.

