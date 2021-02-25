Flipkart mulls deployment of over 25,000 electric vehicles by 2030

Flipkart has joined hands with several EV manufacturers. They include Mahindra Electric for the Treo electric three-wheeler, Hero Electric for its NYX series, and Piaggio for the Ape E'Xtra. These vehicles will be deployed for the e-commerce giant's delivery fleet across the nation.
Flipkart will undertake a slew of measures to promote EV adoption. They include installation of charging infrastructure nearby its 1,400 supply chain facilities, placing requirements in service contracts, conducting awareness programs, and encouraging delivery executives to use EVs.