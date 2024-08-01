In short Simplifying... In short The much-anticipated film by Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel, rumored to be titled "Dragon", has been rescheduled to start shooting in September.

Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel's film rescheduled! Shooting to begin in September

By Tanvi Gupta 03:56 pm Aug 01, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Anticipation for Jr NTR's collaboration with director Prashanth Neel is at an all-time high. While the film's shooting was initially slated to kick off in August, a recent report by Gulte suggests the commencement of the first schedule has been pushed back to late September. Notably, NTR will not be part of the initial shooting phase due to his commitments to Devara Part 1, scheduled for release on September 27.

Fan reaction

When the surprise announcement caught fans off guard

The revelation of the film's shooting schedule in May caught fans off guard, who were not expecting any updates on the project. This unexpected news reminded some fans of a similar announcement made last year, which stated that filming would commence in March this year. Currently, KGF director Neel is finalizing the script, which is reportedly slated for 2025 release. While the film's title remains officially unannounced, there is speculation that it might be named Dragon.

Scheduling concerns

Confusion over Neel's simultaneous projects

The Hindustan Times previously reported that actors Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran would start shooting for Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam in June. This led to confusion among fans about whether Neel plans to manage shooting Salaar and his film with NTR at the same time. One fan expressed their concern on X/Twitter, questioning when Salaar 2's shooting would take place if NTR and Neel begin filming in August. However, it seems that Neel has figured things out!