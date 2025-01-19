What's the story

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his first Mann Ki Baat radio program of 2025.

He hailed the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as a symbol of "unity in diversity" and appreciated the huge participation of youth at the event.

"It is true that when the young generation proudly joins its civilization, then its roots become stronger and its golden future is assured," he said during his address.