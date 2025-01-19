PM Modi hails Maha Kumbh as symbol of unity
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday in his first Mann Ki Baat radio program of 2025.
He hailed the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj as a symbol of "unity in diversity" and appreciated the huge participation of youth at the event.
"It is true that when the young generation proudly joins its civilization, then its roots become stronger and its golden future is assured," he said during his address.
National celebration
PM Modi extends early Republic Day wishes
PM Modi also explained that this month's Mann Ki Baat was aired on the third Sunday as Republic Day falls on the last Sunday.
He wished the nation an early Republic Day, calling it a special occasion, being the 75th anniversary of India's Republic and Constitution.
The Prime Minister paid tribute to members of the Constituent Assembly for framing India's Constitution and played voice clips of Assembly members to inspire citizens.
Heroic tribute
PM Modi acknowledges Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's bravery
Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's birth anniversary on January 23, which is celebrated as 'Parakram Diwas,' PM Modi paid tribute to his bravery.
He urged the youth to learn more about him and take inspiration from the freedom fighter.
"Actually, this person was none other than our country's great personality, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose. We now celebrate the 23rd of January, his birth anniversary, as 'Parakram Diwas.' This saga related to his bravery also gives a glimpse of his Parakram," he said.
Technological advancement
PM Modi praises Election Commission's modernization efforts
In his address, PM Modi also praised the Election Commission for modernizing India's voting process with technology.
"The Commission has used power of technology to strengthen people's power," he said, urging citizens to actively participate in elections.
He spoke about how Indian traditions like the Kumbh Mela unite the nation across regions and mentioned similar events like "Pushkaram" in southern India, stressing shared customs from north to south.
Digital progress
PM Modi highlights digital integration at Kumbh Mela
PM Modi also highlighted the massive digital integration at this year's Kumbh Mela, terming it a matter of pride for India.
"This time we are also witnessing the digital footprints of the Kumbh on such a large scale. This global popularity of the Kumbh is a matter of pride for every India," he said.
Ending his address, he reiterated India's status as "the mother of democracy," reminiscing about how doubts over its democratic viability post-independence were disproven over time.