5 natural remedies to reduce uric acid in the body

Mar 15, 2023

High levels of uric acid can be caused due to an unhealthy diet and genetics

Uric acid is a natural waste product that is formed when the body breaks down substances called purines that are found in certain foods like red meat, and sardines, and are also produced in the body. Dietary conditions, alcohol, unhealthy diet, and genetics can cause high uric acid levels in the body. Check out these natural and home remedies to reduce uric acid.

Apple cider vinegar

Packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, apple cider vinegar can help control high levels of uric acid in the body. It also helps you lose weight and reduce inflammation which aids in reducing uric acid in the blood. The malic acid in it also breaks down and removes uric acid. Mix two tablespoons of apple cider vinegar with water and drink it daily.

Celery seeds

Loaded with diuretic oils and omega-6 fatty acids, celery seeds help clean the system of excess liquids by stimulating your kidneys to flush out uric acid. It also reduces inflammation in the body and alkalizes your blood. According to research, these seeds reduce nitric oxide production from uric acid. Mix half a teaspoon of dried celery seeds with water and have it once daily.

Cherries

A natural anti-inflammatory component called anthocyanins present in cherries assists in lowering uric acid levels in your body. According to research, including cherries in your diet decrease the chance of gout attacks. It also reduces inflammation that prevents uric acid from crystallizing and depositing in your joints which can cause gout. You can eat around 10 cherries daily to clear away uric acid.

Green tea

The polyphenols and other essential antioxidants present in green tea can lower uric acid levels and improve your overall well-being. This healthy drink inhibits the activity of xanthine oxidase, an enzyme responsible for catalyzing the xanthine into uric acid and thereby decreasing the production of uric acid. Green tea also boosts your immunity and helps in controlling hyperuricemia.

Coffee

An antioxidant called chlorogenic acid present in coffee helps lower uric acid levels and prevent the risk of developing gout. It helps increase the rate at which your body excretes uric acid which in turn lowers its levels. According to a 2007 study, men who drank four-five cups of coffee daily had a 40% lower risk of developing gout.