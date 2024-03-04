Next Article

Karnataka home minister said that government will take action based on the forensic department's report

'Pakistan Zindabad' slogans row: Karnataka minister dismisses BJP's claims

By Manzoor-ul-Hassan 06:31 pm Mar 04, 202406:31 pm

What's the story Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Sunday dismissed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s claims that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised outside the assembly. The BJP, citing a private lab report, alleged that pro-Pakistani slogans were raised outside the Vidhan Souda after a Congress candidate's victory in last week's Rajya Sabha polls. Parameshwara said that a private organization's report cannot be taken into consideration. The government will take action based on the state's home department's forensic report, he added.

Context

Why does this story matter?

The Karnataka BJP has been protesting the use of alleged "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans by Congress workers outside the assembly while celebrating party leader Naseer Hussain's win in the Rajya Sabha polls. The police filed a suo moto case in the incident and last week detained a chilli trader from the state's Haveri district in connection with the case. The unidentified man had come to the legislative building to win Hussain's victory.

Clue4 Evidence

Private lab report cited by BJP raises questions

On Monday, the BJP cited a report from a private laboratory—Clue4 Evidence Forensic Investigations Private Limited—which claimed it was highly probable that "Pakistan Zindabad" slogans were raised. Parameshwara, however, questioned the credentials of Clue4 Evidence. "Who are the private firms that gave them NOC? Are they allowed to give such a report? We'll check everything," he said.

BJP's reaction

BJP accuses Congress of spreading lies, demands apology

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Karnataka BJP accused the Congress of being the creator of false news. "Karnataka Congress and the head of the fake news factory, Priyank Kharge, should now accept his treasonous act and prostrate before the Legislative Assembly and seek forgiveness from the people," the post said.

CM speaks

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assures strict action

Earlier, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that voice samples have been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory and the culprits would be punished. "The government has taken the issue seriously," he said. Hitting out at the BJP, the CM said, "We need not learn patriotism from you. In accordance with law seven people have been subjected to inquiry and their statements have been recorded. Investigation is going on."