Google developing 'Lookup' feature to identify callers on Android

By Akash Pandey 10:28 am Apr 07, 202410:28 am

What's the story Google is currently working on a new feature, that will allow Android users to identify unknown phone numbers directly from their recent calls list. This development was revealed by a user named AssembleDebug, who informed PiunikaWeb about the "Lookup" button in the beta iteration of the Google Phone app. By tapping this button, a Google Search is initiated with the unidentified number already inputted.

'Lookup' feature to counter growing spam calls

The Google Phone app, standard on Pixel phones and available for other Android users, is introducing the Lookup button. This feature is found next to options such as "Block" and "History," visible when a recent call is selected. The Lookup feature is being developed as a countermeasure, against the increasing number of spam calls from disguised numbers that mimic local calls.

It aims to simplify the identification process

Currently, many users manually copy unknown numbers and paste them into a Google Search to identify them. This process can be time-consuming, especially when the same number calls repeatedly. The new Lookup feature aims to simplify this process, by eliminating the need for manual copying and pasting of unknown numbers into a search engine. On a related note, this might also reduce dependency on third-party services such as Truecaller.

Gemini email summaries coming to Android's Gmail app

In related developments, AssembleDebug also discovered that Google plans to incorporate Gemini email summaries into the Android version of the Gmail app. This feature, currently existing as a "Summarize this email" button beneath an email's subject line, will provide a summary when pressed. PiunikaWeb reported that there's also a new Gemini menu option in Gmail's three dots menu, although it is not yet operational.